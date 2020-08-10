Jeannette F. Wools, of Pemberton, attending Wichita State University, was named to the dean's honor roll for spring 2020 semester.

Area students attending Fairfield University named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester were Patricia Fynan, of Delran; Lacey Olaff, of Florence; Sarah McGough, of Marlton; Shannon Feeley, of Medford; Lauren Belecanech, Francesco Labetti and Patrick McHale, of Moorestown; James Vizzard, of Mount Laurel; and Andrew Bulmer, of Southampton.

Area students who graduated from University of New Haven were Michael Capasso, of Browns Mills, attending College of Arts and Sciences, a Bachelor of Arts in music; Gabriella Ruocco, of Marlton, attending College of Arts and Sciences, a Bachelor of Science in biology and attending Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, a Bachelor of Science in forensic science; and Moriah Anthony, of Willingboro, attending Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, a Bachelor of Science in forensic science.

Madison Fearon, of Marlton, attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.

Ravi Arya, a graduate of Northern Burlington Regional High School, was awarded a 2020 EDGE Scholarship presented by the Realtor Associates of ERA Central Realty Group. EDGE acronym stands for ethics, dedication, genuineness and entrepreneurial spirit. The scholarship program, which began in 2005, is funded by the Realtor associates of ERA Central Realty Group and matched by the company. Since its inception, the EDGE Scholarship has awarded $65,000 in scholarships.

Nicholas R. Morris, of Mount Laurel, attending Baylor University's Hankamer School of Business, was named to the dean's academic honor list for the spring 2020 semester.

Area students who graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison were Alanna Goldman, of Medford, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts in journalism with distinction honors; and Zachary Solles, of Mount Laurel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts in economics.