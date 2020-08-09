Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice is rebranding as Samaritan for its 40th anniversary this year. The new name reflects the wide variety of healthcare services, beyond just hospice care, that the non-profit provides.

MOUNT LAUREL — On its 40th anniversary of providing hospice care to South Jersey residents, Samaritan is dropping the word "Hospice" from its name.

The nonprofit organization is renaming itself, from Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice to Samaritan, and rebranding itself, too, from an organization that provides just hospice care to one that offers several other services as well.

In 2020, Samaritan still specializes in hospice care, offering treatments that make the end-of-life process comfortable for patients, both at their homes and at the non-profit’s campuses in Mount Holly, Voorhees and now Mount Laurel, a new facility that opened this year.

But the organization also provides palliative care, which is basically hospice care, treatments that make people comfortable, but for patients of all ages. In addition, Samaritan does primary care for residents who can’t leave their homes, transitional care for people in between treatments and therapies, and grief and bereavement counseling for anyone who needs it.

With such a wide variety of services, the nonprofit helps 11,000 patients a year and maintains a staff of about 400 employees, according to Joanne Rosen, the organization’s vice president of marketing & public affairs. Its new headquarters, at 3906 Church Road in Mount Laurel, is 27,000 square feet.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Samaritan has kept up its patient schedule and retained all its staff members, though they are wearing masks and personal protective equipment during in-person appointments, and expanding telehealth services.

Four decades in, Samaritan is a visible, multi-faceted, high-functioning community institution. The phrase "Healthcare & Hospice" was both no longer necessary to identify the organization, and no longer adequate to describe its versatility.

"People look at hospice and they pigeon-hole us as end-of-life only," said Stephen Goldfine, Samaritan’s chief medical officer. "This shows that we take care of the health of the entire community."

In name and in practice, Samaritan has blossomed beyond its core service and humble roots.

In 1980, a group of volunteers founded the organization out of a little historic house on West Second Street in Moorestown.

After attending a local talk given by Dame Cicely Saunders, the founder of the modern hospice movement in England, the volunteers decided to open one of the first hospices in the United States.

They were inspired by the primary goal that Saunders was promoting, of finding a compassionate way to help people live with dignity in their final months.

Over the ensuing years and decades, the hospice movement spread across the U.S., starting with all-volunteer organizations, like the original Samaritan, then called The Hospice of Burlington County, and blossoming into the big, job-creating, comprehensive care-providing organizations that you see today.

But despite blossoming beyond those roots, Samaritan remains committed to Saunders’ primary goal.

According to Samaritan executives, each service, from hospice care to palliative care, is supposed to find a compassionate way to help people live with dignity. The only difference now is that Samaritan employees are doing this for everyone, not just patients with six months to live.

"For 40 years we’ve been honoring that commitment," said Samaritan CEO Mary Ann Boccolini.

Samaritan is usually handling about 475 hospice patients at a time, and most receive treatment at their own homes, which is part of the process of helping them live out their final months with dignity.

But it also, according to Goldfine, reflects the key dynamic of hospice-style health care.

In areas like hospice care, palliative care and grief counseling, doctors aren’t just sizing up illnesses and prescribing medications and lifestyle changes.

They are asking patients what they want, what will make them happy and what will give them a higher quality of life. It’s a holistic approach with modern doctors and medicine to back it up, according to Goldfine.

Moving forward, into Samaritan’s next 40 years, the goal is to expand this approach to even more areas, including to more traditional areas of medical care, like Alzheimer’s disease.

"If we can identify what’s important to the patient early in the course of Alzheimer’s, the outcomes are better because everyone, the physician, the patient, the family, is on the same page," Goldfine said.

But the doctor also said palliative treatment is not a replacement for primary care. It’s just a complement that can build a more holistic approach to a patient’s health and well-being.

"We are about life-enhancing care," concluded Boccolini.