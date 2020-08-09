Agencies focus on safety at Erie’s child care facilities in response to the fire that killed five children on Aug. 11, 2019.

Children giggled and played inside the expansive St. Benedict Center on East Ninth Street on Tuesday morning as Darren Hart, Erie’s chief fire inspector, ducked his head into the classrooms for a quick hello and a wave to the kids.

The business at hand for Hart and city building inspector Scott Heitzenrater, however, was making sure that the large, historic building that houses the center’s child care was safe.

It was a fire at another Erie child care facility a year ago that prompted Tuesday’s visit.

Five young children — 2-year-old Dalvin Pacley; siblings La’Myhia Jones, 8, Luther Jones Jr., 6, Ava Jones, 4, and Jaydan Augustyniak, 9 months — died in a fire that broke out inside the Harris Family Daycare at 1248 W. 11th St., where they were staying early the morning of Aug. 11, 2019.

“The men and women, they took it hard,” Erie Fire Chief Joe Walko, then the assistant chief of the 137-member city Bureau of Fire, said of the fire’s effect on the bureau. “Anyone would take it hard. Everyone in this town took it hard.”

The widespread heartache caused by the fire turned to anger for some, including then-Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone. City fire and other officials said they were unaware that a child care facility was operating out of the house. They said they did not know that the state agency that licenses child care facilities did not include, in its inspections, checks for fire safety equipment such as smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

In the weeks that followed the fire, as federal, state and local investigators sorted through the charred remains of the three-story house in search of its cause, officials acted to prevent another tragedy.

Santone and Andy Zimmerman, Erie’s manager of code enforcement, crafted an ordinance later approved by Erie City Council that requires child care facilities in the city to register annually and to undergo yearly safety inspections.

Teresa Miller, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, visited Erie in September and announced the agency was adding fire safety checks to its child care center inspections statewide.

And state Sen. Dan Laughlin, of Millcreek Township, R-49th Dist., began pushing for regulatory changes that resulted in amendments to the state Human Services Code requiring child care facilities to have proper fire safety systems and safety plans.

“Thankfully the legislators saw what happened and they really fast-tracked that,” Walko said. “That was pretty amazing that Guy Santone really got on a stump, made a lot of noise and got those politicians to move fast.”

The fire

Erie firefighters and police officers who raced to 1248 W. 11th St. after the fire was first reported at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 11 arrived to find flames shooting out of the front of the house.

Elaine Harris, the owner of the house and the operator of the child care business, ran out of the building and was later flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

Two older children escaped the fire by climbing onto a roof from a second-floor window and jumping to the ground, according to emergency responders and neighbors.

Firefighters found the five younger children who died in the fire on the second floor of the house.

“I guess the hardest thing was those kids passed from smoke inhalation,” Walko said.

Investigators reported that they found only one smoke detector in the house, located in the attic. The fire broke out in the first-floor living room, according to fire officials.

Erie police detectives joined the Erie Bureau of Fire’s two inspectors in searching for the cause of the fire. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the probe, with electrical items sent to an ATF laboratory in Maryland for examination.

The ATF announced in early October that it was the opinion of the investigation team that an electrical failure associated with a “routinely-used extension cord” set off the fire. The cord, which had different items plugged into it, ran underneath a couch in the living room and looked like it was under a carpet, Santone said at the time.

The fire-damaged house was torn down in March.

Karina Facchiano, the mother of Dalvin Pacley, filed paperwork in February to sue Harris Family Daycare in Erie County Court. A complaint was not included with the filing, but a cover sheet with the request for a writ of summons indicates that the basis for the suit is premises liability and that Facchiano will request financial damages as part of the suit. A full-blown suit has yet to be filed.

The law firm representing Facchiano is also representing Shevona Overton, the mother of the other four children who died.

Robert W. Zimmerman, a Philadelphia-based lawyer whose firm is representing the families, said he will file lawsuits in both cases at some point.

“The families continue to mourn the losses of their children,” Zimmerman said in a statement on behalf of the families on Thursday. “The one-year anniversary will be an emotional time, and they will each memorialize their children in their own ways. The families appreciate the thoughts and prayers from the community.”

Taking action

Santone, the fire chief at the time, and other city officials said they had no idea a child care facility was operating out of 1248 W. 11th St. Santone said he contacted the state Department of Human Services a day after the fire and asked for a list of all child care facilities in the city so authorities would know where they were.

There are 156 licensed child care facilities in Erie County and 120 in Erie as of the end of July, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Santone said he also wanted the list so he could meet with city Bureau of Code Enforcement officials to develop an ordinance requiring child care operators to obtain a permit from the city and to undergo annual inspections.

Erie City Council approved the ordinance in a unanimous vote in late November.

During the time between the Aug. 11 fire and the adoption of the city ordinance, the city fire bureau’s inspectors offered to visit any child care facility in the city that wanted an inspection. The inspectors at the time did about 25 of those inspections, said Hart, who was appointed the bureau’s chief fire inspector in January.

Laughlin after the fire called on the Department of Human Services and the state Department of Labor and Industry to open an immediate inquiry into how “a facility entrusted with the lives of small children failed to meet the most rudimentary standards of safety,” citing reports of only one smoke detector found in the house.

Laughlin announced the following day that he was proposing legislation requiring inspections for working smoke detectors in all registered child care facilities.

One bill sponsored by Laughlin was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on July 14. It mandates child care facilities have operable and properly maintained fire detection devices or systems and regularly tests those systems; and requires the Department of Human Services to inspect facilities for compliance with fire safety requirements.

Another piece of legislation sponsored by Laughlin, Senate Bill 935, would designate where smoke detectors should be placed in child care facilities and require that detectors be interconnected. The bill passed the Senate in late April and was referred to the state House’s Labor & industry Committee.

State Human Services Director Teresa Miller, during her visit to Erie on Sept. 12, said regulations required its inspectors to check for fire hazards such as space heaters and wood-burning stoves but not for other safety equipment such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

The department began adding fire safety checks effective Sept. 16.

“Historically, for whatever reason, looking for operable smoke detectors and fire extinguishers has not been part of our regulation, so it hasn’t been part of our review, ” Miller said during her Erie visit. “Unfortunately, it took a tragedy like this for us to see that, but that’s why we’re here.”

The department’s inspectors now look for such things as the scheduling and completion of fire drills four to six times a year, depending on the facility’s size; and evidence that a facility has a working fire detection system, said Tracey Campanini, the department’s deputy secretary of child development and early learning.

All child care providers must have interconnected fire detection devices to be fully compliant, according to the agency.

Many communities like Erie have pre-occupancy requirements or additional inspections based on local ordinance, Campanini said. Those fire safety inspections are separate from the Department of Human Service inspections, she said.

In those cases, local ordinances add a layer of protection and “just reaffirms that multiple sets of eyes are looking at processes,” Campanini said.

Safety steps

Chief Fire Inspector Hart and city building inspector Scott Heitzenrater visited the St. Benedict Center’s child care facility, 345 E. Ninth St., on Tuesday morning for a re-inspection. They were following up on what they had asked center officials to fix during a previous visit.

Among the fixes was removal of emergency lighting in one classroom.The lighting was not working and was not needed because of other emergency lighting in the room, Hart said.

The inspection team also checked emergency exits to make sure they were accessible and the doors latched property; checked emergency panels to make sure there was a 3-foot clearance from other materials; and looked over the building’s emergency generator.

Among the key things that child care facilities must have, Heitzenrater said, are smoke detectors in every bedroom, outside of sleeping areas and on every floor; a fire extinguisher in the kitchen; and a carbon monoxide detector on every floor if the facility has a fuel-burning appliance such as a gas stove or gas water heater.

Erie Benedictine Sister Diane Rabe, the director of the St. Benedict Child Development Center, said their facility has up to 140 children when fully running. The staff does regular fire safety training and practices fire drills and evacuation plans, she said.

Rabe said she welcomes the annual inspections required under the new city ordinance, and officials at the child care immediately reached out to the city once they learned of the new rules.

“They wanted to make sure they are keeping people safe,” she said.

Heitzenrater and Hart had inspected more than 60 of the city’s child care facilities as of Tuesday. Hart noted that the COVID-19 outbreak that hit in mid-March “really shut us down” in terms of getting facilities inspected.

“The houses aren’t too bad. There’s not a lot to look for,” he said. “The bigger ones, there’s a lot to them.”

The child care facilities fall into three categories, Heitzenrater said. A “family day care” is a facility that has up to six children, a “group family day care” has between seven and 12 children, and a “day care center” is a larger facility.

Heitzenrater said some of the family day care facilities are not operating because of COVID-19. There are currently 27 child care providers in Erie County noted as temporarily closed, with about half in Erie, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Common issues that inspectors encounter, Hart said, include non-functioning emergency lighting, as the batteries that power them during outages often die and the operators don’t realize it; the absence of sufficient smoke and carbon monoxide alarms; electrical junction boxes missing required covers; and fire extinguishers out of certification.

The review of a water heater during the recent inspection of one facility revealed a serious threat, Hart said. A cover was removed from the tank and there was evidence that flames were shooting from it and up the sides of the tank, he said.

The floor boards were singed and a hole had melted in the tank’s flue pipe, Hart said.

“Just a lot of setting people up for safety if anything should happen,” he said of the inspections.

Once an inspection is completed and all safety steps are met, child care operators receive a certificate and are required to send it to the state, Heitzenrater said.

Hart said he thinks most day care operators are pleased that the inspectors are there to check over their facilities.

“For the most part they are very welcoming,” he said. “I think it’s giving them some peace of mind.”

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.