City applies for funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Erie Bureau of Fire and other agencies stepped up efforts to get smoke detectors into houses and buildings that needed them in the weeks following a fire at the Harris Family Daycare on West 11th Street in the city that caused the deaths of five young children on Aug. 11, 2019.

City fire officials are hoping to do a similar push in the near future, if Erie is successful in obtaining a federal grant.

Erie has applied for $108,745.71 through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program. If successful in getting the money, plans are to use it to purchase combined smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, including some designed for hearing-impaired households, for distribution to city residents at no cost, according to Abby Skinner, the city’s grant writer.

Fire safety educational material will also be given away, and fire officials will promote fire safety and education with their community outreach on the free detectors, according to Skinner.

Erie should know if it was successful in getting the grant at the end of September, she said.

The Erie Bureau of Fire has given away over the years thousands of smoke detectors it obtained through grants and donations. The last big distribution effort was launched days after the Harris Family Daycare fire, when the bureau’s fire prevention inspectors began offering free fire inspections of interested child care facilities in the city and brought along with them free detectors to give to the operators.

Inspectors also urged any property owner in the city who wanted a free detector to stop by their office on Marsh Street to pick one up.

Nearly 1,000 detectors were still available at the time from a batch of 4,000 detectors the bureau purchased through a federal grant in 2018 and from donations provided by a detector manufacturer and a local electrician. Only a few hundred detectors were left by mid-September, fire officials said at the time.

Close to 200 other smoke detectors were given away in the days after the fatal fire through a joint effort involving the American Red Cross, the volunteer service group ServErie, and two churches in Erie. Representatives of those groups visited homes along West 11th Street near the fire and in two other areas of the city and installed smoke detectors in those homes.

The city fire bureau currently has about 125 smoke detectors still available to property owners who want one, Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart said Wednesday. The bureau gets maybe one or two requests for a free detector a week, he said.

If the city is successful in getting the federal grant, Hart said fire officials will "ramp up" another big distribution program.

Detectors have proven effective in saving lives and property, Erie Fire Chief Joe Walko said.

Walko said detectors were "just coming on" when he joined the city fire bureau in 1980, and they were pretty expensive at the time. But their effectiveness was evident, as property and lives lost steadily declined, he said.

"Most days on our own fires, because of smoke detectors, we’re able contain it to room and contents. We’re not losing a house anymore, unless the house is vacant or (the fire) gets the jump on us," Walko said.

