A 32-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder in the 500 block of West Fifth Street.

A 32-year-old Erie woman was shot once in the shoulder early Saturday morning as she was walking to a residence in the 500 block of West Fifth Street, Erie police reported.

Police were called shortly after midnight to UPMC Hamot, where the victim was taken in a private vehicle.

The woman suffered a single gunshot wound to her left shoulder, police said.

The woman told police she was walking in the 500 block of West Fifth Street when an unknown male approached her and shot her. The suspect fled eastbound on West Fifth Street, police reported.