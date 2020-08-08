ELLWOOD CITY -- Ron Venezie's interest in learning all he could about his family's genealogy has become a new career as a certified genealogist.

When he was young, the Ellwood City native was always interested in hearing the family stories, but after his mother, Ann Galati Venezie, died in 2013 he got serious about learning about his family's roots.

What started as a hobby became a passion for Ron Venezie, who had retired from practicing dentistry after 30 years. He started searching on Ancestry.com and found a fair amount of information on U.S. records.

"My mother was born in Italy and I realized that much of the family history was in Italy. My mother gave me a treasure trove of passenger tickets from 1914 and 1920 and old Italian passports, and all this helped me to begin to put the history together," Venezie said. "I encourage people who want to search to begin with that they have at home. Start with what you have."

As Venezie began to explore his family history as a hobby, he soon became aware that there was a lot of genealogy that he didn't know, so he completed some online classes and attended a couple conferences.

Venezie said that to search Italian records you have to know the exact town your family came from since these records were collected at the town level.

"I speak Italian and probably read it better than I speak it, but it is a challenge to read old records because much in language and handwriting has changed and to read the Latin church records are different," he said.

"I set my sights on an eventual second career as a professional genealogist. I specialize in Italian genealogy, but have done others," Venezie said.

In 2018, Venezie earned a certificate in genealogic research from Boston University and then completed a 13-month course with the ProGen Study Group, working together with peers from across the U.S. to sharpen their professional skills. He is a member of the National Genealogy Society and has many contacts through the group. For nearly two years, Venezie has been helping clients explore their Italian heritage.

For more information -- https://oakleaffamilyhistory.com/ or email info@oakleaffamilyhistory.com.

The son of Pat and Ann Galati Venezie, Venezie was born and raised in Ellwood City. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1982, Venezie earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Penn State University and completed his dental degree and specialty training in pediatric dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He retired in 2019 after a 30-year career in dentistry.

"Growing up in Ellwood City, my Italian heritage was very important to me. I was the youngest of five children and I had 10 sets of aunts and uncles in the area and many, many cousins," Venezie said. "If you did anything in Ellwood City, everyone knew about it."

From the time Venezie was 14 until he left for college, his grandfather, Stefano Galati, lived with their family after his wife, Teresa, died. Venezie describes his grandfather, who lived to be 102 with a sharp mine, as a great story teller.

"My grandfather would always be telling stories around the table at our family gatherings. He told stories of his life in Italy and in this country," he said.

Venezie's paternal grandparents had died before Venezie was born, so he had no opportunity to know them.

Venezie, and his wife of 31 years, Michele, live in Cary, N.C.