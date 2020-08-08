Volunteers distribute masks, information in east Erie neighborhoods as part of an outreach program organized by the United Clergy of Erie to educate citizens about the coronavirus pandemic.

Boxes of face masks and COVID-19 literature filled numerous tables under a large tent near East 22nd and Wallace streets in Erie on Saturday morning.

About 100 volunteers split into small groups, gathered their information and fanned out through east Erie neighborhoods as part of an outreach program to educate citizens about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Seeing faces and getting out and getting some education to residents is very important," said Erie resident Meko Gray, 37, a member of the Erie Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

"We want to tell them to simply be safe and to be smart," Gray said. "A lot of people are doing some silly things that I don’t necessarily agree with, but if they are going to be out, then at least be safe and wear the masks."

Gray and several members of the sorority canvassed an area from East 18th to East 22nd streets, between East Avenue and Ash Street.

They chatted with citizens and left face masks and COVID-19 literature in mail boxes and on porches.

"I’ve had a couple of family members who have passed this year from COVID-19, unfortunately," said Erie resident Jamilia Gates, 34, a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

"Our sorority is all about giving back to the community," she said. "We want to get out and do this community service, especially at a time like this. We haven’t been able to do much, and our sorority is all about service. You have to take this seriously. This cannot be taken lightly."

Saturday’s educational outreach event was organized by the United Clergy of Erie, Hamot Health Foundation, the Erie Blue Coats and other organizations.

About 100 volunteers fanned out throughout east Erie with a goal of distributing COVID-19 literature and 20,000 face masks donated by the Hamot Health Foundation.

Bishop Dwane Brock, pastor of Erie’s Victory Christian Center, participated in a similar outreach event with eastside Erie residents in July.

Volunteers at that event distributed COVID-19 materials to about 1,000 households. Brock was hoping Saturday’s endeavor would reach 10,000 households.

"We’ve put this program on steroids to go into the neighborhoods and to deal with this virus situation, to get masks and literature to everybody and to try and eliminate this virus," Brock said.

Participants circulated throughout east Erie neighborhoods in the city’s 16503 and 16504 ZIP codes, where COVID-19 numbers have spiked since the onset of the new coronavirus.

Large minority populations live in each of those areas.

"There’s a disproportionate number of African-Americans that this virus is impacting all over the country," Brock said. "It’s because of being locked up in the home, the homes are together in a concentrated area, and the young people also feel they are impervious to certain things, and even though they may be asymptomatic, they need to understand that they can take this thing home to an older parent or grandparent. We want people to be aware of what’s going on and take responsibility, respect this virus and do what is necessary."

The 16503 ZIP code includes much of Erie’s east side from East Sixth to East 26th streets, between State and Broad streets.

Erie’s 16504 ZIP code includes a portion of the city between East 26th Street and East Gore Road, between State and Broad streets.

Volunteers spread out into surrounding neighborhoods and attempted to reach out to as many households as possible.

"We’re trying to evoke a sense of urgency and stir the people’s consciousness to take the virus seriously," said Daryl Craig, coordinator of the Erie grassroots anti-violence Blue Coats program. "It just seems people have gotten tired of the virus, they’ve gotten complacent with the virus and, hopefully, this is an opportunity for us to catch up with people we may have missed, who can’t afford to buy masks and hand sanitizer."

Craig said citizens in these high-risk COVID-19 areas need to take precautions and adhere to mitigation measures.

"We want to identify some people that we can possibly help," he said. "The minute we quit taking it seriously, everybody lets their guard down and the next thing you know, we have a spike. It’s been a long haul."

Members of the Erie Bureau of Police and the Erie Bureau of Fire assisted in the outreach event.

Two fire engines circulated throughout the east Erie neighborhoods. Firefighters stopped their trucks, chatted with citizens and handed out coloring books to children.

"My message is be responsible," Brock said. "I’ve buried so many people through violence. The virus has hit my family, extended family and this is important and serious. They don’t understand how serious it is until it hits home. If we keep going the trajectory that we’re going, it’s going to hit home."

