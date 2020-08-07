County Commissioners Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said the state teachers union head is mischaracterizing the county’s guidance, and called his letter "frustrating and provocative."

The three-feet versus six-feet social distancing debate for schools goes on, this time in the form of a letter from state teachers union President Rich Askey to Bucks County officials urging them to recommend six feet.

County Commissioners Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia responded Thursday that Pennsylvania State Education Associaton head Askey is mischaracterizing the county’s guidance, called his letter "frustrating and provocative" and indicated there would be no change in the advice.

"Bucks County’s current guidelines, recommending three feet of social distance, are at odds with virtually every generally understood health guidance," Askey wrote. "Six feet of social distance is now the norm in Pennsylvania.

"To recommend anything less in school buildings will put students, teachers, support professionals and their families at unnecessary risk of contracting COVID-19 and increase the likelihood that they will spread the virus to others."

Several Bucks County school districts, including Centennial, Council Rock and Pennsbury, have adopted reopening plans that feature all-virtual starts and then the addition of a hybrid instructional model that mixes in-person and remote learning.

By not planning to bring students back full time to classrooms, fewer students will be in schools on any given day, officials in those districts said. That will allow schools to approach and meet six feet of social distancing most of the time, though there will be exceptions, they added.

Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker, who issued the county’s guidance to schools, has said repeatedly that its mention of three feet is not a target or a recommendation, but an acceptable minimum provided it’s accompanied by face coverings when six feet is not possible.

That guidance is consistent with many other agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and Pennsylvania Health Department, Damsker has stated. All those agencies recommend six feet but add qualifiers like "whenever possible" or "to the maximum extent feasible," he has pointed out.

Damsker has suggested that objections to his guidance are perhaps because he mentions three feet as an acceptable minimum when more is not possible, while many other agencies avoid the mention of any specific distance other than six feet.

"Arguments about the impracticality of enforcing this (six feet) standard in schools don’t justify it," Askey continued in his letter.

"As we all know from health experts, the coronavirus doesn’t recognize borders, and it won’t give us a pass just because keeping space between one another to slow its spread is too hard to do.

"A mere three feet of social distance just doesn’t meet that standard. That’s why the county guidelines must change to clearly recommend six feet of social distance. This is the right thing to do for public education in Bucks County. Please do it without delay."

Marseglia on Thursday reiterated points Damsker has made.

"We have explained over 100 times that what this (Askey’s) letter is espousing is incorrect," she wrote in an email.

"First, we and Dr. Damsker have no control over schools. PSEA needs to work within their contracts, the superintendents and elected school board members.

"Second, the six-foot rule is being used incorrectly. The state has only said six feet when feasible, and when it’s not masking must occur. The CDC/WHO/Fauci have all confirmed six feet when feasible, and masks when not.

"Damsker’s ruling is a minimum required. Three feet is not recommended. It is a minimum required. I am unsure why PSEA continues to push this message to the public and its members. It is frustrating and provocative at a time of stress and uncertainty for everyone."