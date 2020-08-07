"Wait" is a cruel word for our frenetic, frenzied, crazy world. We are worried and hurting with the quarantine. We want to get things open again and get on with our lives. We are so impatient. We want instant results and instant action. After all, we have instant foods and instant drinks, so why not instant results and instant responses? We can't wait. We want things to change now! We want people to change now!

Waiting for the Lord's leading and the Lord’s timing is so hard, but still Jesus said to do it. After Easter, when Jesus came to the disciples, he said, "Wait for the promised Holy Spirit."

So, having been told to wait, the disciples went to the upper room to wait and to pray. In fact, they devoted themselves to prayer. We have some idea of how it must have been when they met in that room for the first two or three days. We know how it was after months of being together.

They would have been gathered in close physical proximity, but their wills might well have been miles apart. The confinement would have lent itself to arguments and dissension. Remember, these were normal people like you and me. There had been a lot of previous disagreements among them. They had experienced sharp divisions over rank, importance, and who would have the highest seat. They were strong-willed persons with conflicting ideas.

But the waiting and the praying began to do something to them, for the scripture says that, on the 10th day of waiting, when the Spirit came, they were of one accord. Imagine that! As they prayed and waited, they became fully open to God and more loving toward each other. Such harmony and peace prepared their hearts to receive the Holy Spirit.

So too it is as we are waiting for the end of this pandemic. May we spend this time of waiting in prayer for the gift of the Holy Spirit to come upon us, filling us with power to be his witnesses. COVID-19 will be with us for a while longer, so we have more time to wait and to pray, and to prepare ourselves for what God has planned for us next. May we spend this time together in prayer and in caring for our neighbors to the glory of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The Rev. Tod Custer is pastor of Christ Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City. This message is brought in cooperation with the Ellwood City Ministerium.