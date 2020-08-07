Civil suit claims the operators of The Culture failed to have adequate security when James Allen Jr. was fatally stabbed.

The estate of an Erie man who died following a fight inside a now-closed downtown Erie bottle club in 2019 has filed suit against the club and three city residents accused of owning and operating it.

Erie lawyer William J. Kelly Jr. filed the civil lawsuit in Erie County Court on Wednesday afternoon on behalf of Willette M. Brooks, the mother of James Allen Jr. and the administrator of his estate.

Named as defendants are The Culture Restaurant/Private Lounge LLC; and Shaquyena Pacley-Thrower, Terell Shields and Davon Eady, who the suit alleges were the owners and operators of the club when it was operating at 1023 State St.

The suit charges that the club and its operators were negligent by failing to have adequate security at the club when Allen, 34, was fatally stabbed during a fight that broke out inside the club early the morning of April 27, 2019.

The suit seeks damages and requests a jury trial.

The defendants had not responded to the suit as of Thursday afternoon and could not be reached for comment.

Allen’s death, which was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, remains under investigation by Erie police with no one charged.

Allen was one of three people stabbed when a fight broke out inside the crowded club, Erie police reported. The three stabbing victims went to UPMC Hamot by private vehicle. Allen was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other two victims were treated and released.

Allen died of a stab wound to a lower extremity, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said following the autopsy.

According to the suit, Allen was a patron at The Culture when he was assaulted by one or more unknown assailants within the club or on the State Street sidewalk immediately outside of it.

The club and its operators failed to have any security guards or "other reasonable security measures" in place during operation or any other "prudent monitoring" of the premises for the avoidance of criminal activity and the protection of "business invitees," the suit alleges.

Detectives investigating Allen’s death reported previously that there were no security cameras inside the club and that none of the people they interviewed, who were among the 50 to 75 people inside at the time, claimed to have witnessed the assaults or said they were in a position where they could have seen them.

The two other people who were stabbed could not provide information on who attacked them, detectives reported.

The suit also charges that, before the morning of the stabbing, The Culture had a "repeated history" of criminal activity during its operation. It notes specifically five dates between Sept. 2, 2018, and April 12, 2019, when Erie police were called there for "fights, large disturbances, unruly patrons, assaults, the operation of an unlicensed facility and otherwise activities dangerous to its business invitees."

Erie police reported after the stabbings that they had received complaints about and responded to incidents involving the club that included fights and gunfire outside.

Erie code enforcement officials posted The Culture as off-limits three days after the stabbing after they said the building’s use as a bottle club violated the certificate of occupancy issued for the space. The certificate was for a cyber cafe.

The club never reopened.

