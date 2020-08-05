The body camera plan will be discussed at a Thursday evening online study session.

The plan for widespread use of police body cameras in the city of Erie will be the subject of an upcoming Erie City Council discussion with police and Mayor Joe Schember’s administration.

City Council will host an online study session on Thursday evening to get an update on the body camera initiative, which is just a few months away from being implemented.

That meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. It will also air on the city’s government access channel, which can be found on Spectrum Cable at Channel 1024 and Velocity Network Fiber Channel 2.

Schember’s administration plans to have roughly 140 uniformed officers equipped with body cameras by early November.

City Council on July 1 signed off on a nearly $1 million, multiyear contract with Arizona-based Axon Enterprises Inc. to provide the equipment. Officers must also undergo several weeks of training.

The city also plans to equip 12 police vehicles with camera systems.

The body camera plan also includes $247,500 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice, and Schember’s administration has earmarked $700,000 from a recent city bond issue to help cover expenses.

Schember pledged to put body cameras in place within the police bureau during his 2017 mayoral campaign.

He said he believes body cameras will provide police and the public with an objective view of incidents handled by police, which is important because of the sometimes tense relationship between city police and some segments of the public, including Erie’s minority communities.

A 17-member Erie Bureau of Police committee spent the past two years examining and researching body camera systems.

That included testing systems from four companies during the past several months before recommending equipment from Axon Enterprises.

Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ETNflowers.