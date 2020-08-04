ELLWOOD CITY -- The Reino family held its three-day 84th annual reunion over the Fourth of July holiday at the Cortez picnic shelter on Bridge Street.

Social distancing was observed and masks were worn. Temperatures were taken each day.

Sixty-five descendants of Joseph and Archangela Torre Reino appeared Saturday, 100 on Sunday and 45 of Monday.

Festivities began July 4 with a supper of hot dogs, fried potatoes, suffrita and salad. That night’s cornhole tournament was won by Breonna and Brogran Streit. The second-place winners were Derek and Devin Cortez.

On July 5, family members enjoyed an Italian dinner prepared by Emily Cortez, David Tomeo, Erin and Chad Vandiver, Tom and Nanci Tomeo, Cindy and Larry Maley, Nick Valvano and Megan Holmes.

On July 6, pastina soup and chicken and salad was served.

The cleanup committee consisted of Jolene Krupa, Dena Noble Aunika Ketterer, Susie Set and the Tomeo family.

Family members traveled from Texas, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and throughout Pennsylvania.

Sunday games were enjoyed by all. Jenn Mooney won the swimming duck game. Winning the horseshoe tournament were Kyle and Jolene Krupa. Second place was Todd Streit and Matt Cortez. Cornhole winners were Kyla Servick and Kyle Krupain, first, and Brogan Streit and Chad Vandiver, second.

Winning the raffle drawing was Breona Streit and Nick Fleeson, 50-50; Dena Noble, Subway gift basket; and Sandy Douglass and Mike Sofelkanich, Subway gift card.

Louise Tomeo, 92, was the oldest attendee. Youngest family member was Lorenzo Cortez, 3 months.

Reunion officers were Louie Valvano, president; Todd Streit, vice president; and Jennifer Grossman, secretary-treasurer. Next year’s officers will be Megan Holmes, president, Dena Noble, vice president; and Jennifer Grossman, another two years as secretary-treasurer.

The 85th annual reunion will be held July 3-5, 2021, at the same location.