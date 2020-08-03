Monday

Aug 3, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Birth announcements

BIRTHS


MAGEE-WOMENS,


UPMC HAMOT


JULY 20


A son to Jacob and Kharlie Muye, Waterford.


A daughter to Brittany Foust, Linesville.


JULY 21


A daughter to Jeff and Lisa LeCorchick, Erie.


A son to Ahmad Zahir and Lindsay Marie Sawan, Fairview Township.


A daughter to Nathan and Erin Carter, Dunkirk, New York.


A son to Shannon and Ashley Williams, Erie.


JULY 22


A daughter to Chelsey Happy, Erie.


A daughter to Iaroslav Igorevich and Yevgeniya Petrovna Rudenko, Erie.


JULY 23


A son to Celeste Cruz, Erie.


JULY 24


A daughter to Sarah Mauk, Erie.


JULY 25


A daughter to James Michael and Amy Cobb Lesak, Erie.


JULY 26


A son to Gerald Patterson and Leeanna Munzi-Paterson, Harborcreek Township.


JULY 27


A daughter to Stephen and Andrea Lupo, Millcreek Township.


JULY 28


A son to Kelina White, Erie.


A daughter to Robert and Amanda Keller, Albion.