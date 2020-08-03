Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Aliquippa
1004 Davis St., Burnies Lowe to Sims Contracting Co., $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,540).
447 Franklin Ave., Michael Smith to First Franklin LLC, $5,428.
1717 Jackson St., Dunkin Enterprises LLC to Tyler Harden, $117,000.
1125 Franklin Ave., Lamarr Rawl to Franklins Mini Mart LLC, $3,000.
Ambridge
1010 Kristufek Ave., Patricia Goerman to John Mosura III and Dixie Mosura, $2,000.
Baden
804 Bauman Ave., Estate of Linda Anderson to Lotus Property Partners LLC, $106,000.
144 Oak St., Joseph Hangyal Jr. to Linda D'antoni, $110,500.
286 Prospect St., Estate of Andrew Coles Macdonald to Carlos and Sandra Diana Hernandez, $100,000.
Beaver
1340 River Road, Jeffrey Evans to James and Christina Mueller, $355,000.
350 Wilson Ave., John Thompson to Mark and Kristin Ort, $310,000.
Beaver Falls
1507 Fifth Ave., Estate of Robert Sciarro to Sodium House L.P., $42,000.
1101 Sixth Ave., Dynastar Properties LLC to Marlin Holdings LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,245).
1017 11th St., Delbert Smilak to Coridale Jackson, $15,000.
212 16th St., ABW Auctions LLC to Marista Properties, $2,025.
2008 Sixth Ave., Gary Mason to James Victor Winterod III, $9,000.
Bridgewater
500 Market St. Ste 202, Beverly Carl to F G Papa Associates GP, $237,500.
Big Beaver
116 Eagle Rock Road, Mark Gaudino to Merle Rdmond, $2,500.
Brighton Twp.
1606 Eighth Ave., Ryan Andrews to Devon Danielle Sullivan, $160,000.
805 Western Ave., John Fink 3rd to Mark Joseph Vandenbord Jr. and Mallory Vandenbord, $228,500.
Center Twp.
109 Grimm St., Delbert Zeiber to Ryan Joseph Bouts, $101,000.
111 Blackberry Drive, Terry Turkovich to David Cody Turkovich, $198,000.
2068 Cade Drive, NVR Inc. to Segavepo LLC, $225,680.
153 Edgewater Drive, Charles Young to Jacob and Stefanie Maykuth, $225,000.
Chippewa Twp.
116 Blackhawk Road, Falls City Development LLC to Robert Bevington, $101,000.
120 Howley Ave., Mark Pribanich to Justine Scolaro, $140,000.
110 Oakville Road, Benjamin Blair to Brian Novak, $199,500.
Darlington Twp.
RD 2 Darlington, Donna Stavick to Margaret Stavick, $225,000.
Daugherty Twp.
201 Klein Road, Robert Philips to Brandon Michael Gaydosh and Amanda Hartge, $177,000.
Economy
88 Valleyview Drive, Estate of Olga Yorgin to Kirk and Cynthia Forsythe, $117,500.
Franklin Twp.
Lend St., James McGuire to Johannes Jacob Hoogerbrugge Jr. and Tracy Lynn Hoogerbrugge, $7,500.
Lend St., MIchael McGuire to Johannes Jacob Hoogerbrugge Jr. and Tracy Lynn Hoogerbrugge, $7,500.
Greene Twp.
269 Silver Slipper Road, Estate of John Fred Kletzli to Valerie Bass and Luann Carr, $110,000.
Hanover Twp.
168 Temple Road, John Cox to Kenneth Reed Jr. and Keahter K Reed, $25,527.
Harmony Twp.
3751 Watson St., Janine Samangy to Shaun Harry, $154,900.
935 Beverly Ave., Jon Hale to Joshua Petrella, $131,320.
1330 Kroker St., Steven Affeltranger to Cynthia Schofield, $10,000.
422 Wilson Ave., Jeremy Fick to Simon Carey, $139,800.
Woodland Road, Joseph Kurywchak to Cynthia Schofield, $10,000.
Woodland Road, Eugene Hrycyk Jr. to Cynthia Schofield, $10,000.
Hopewell Twp.
3264 Bradbury Drive, Sheryle Tomlinson to Elijah and Tammy Netting, $162,000.
1703 Cardinal Ave., Jeffrey Strum to Midfirst Bank, $1,567.
54 Guy St., E&S Holdings LLC to Catherine Vanelli, $187,500.
3117 Kane Road, James Williams to Ronald and Shannon Dwinell, $165,000.
2100 Lawndale Drive, Catherine Vanelli to John Mike and Leigh Ann Davidson, $275,000.
1018 Tee Line Drive, Maronda Home LLC to William Cuevas Rodriguez, $320,000.
5128 Wickham St., David Turkovich to James Bing and Logan Petrak, $190,000.
Independence Twp.
138 Kingsley Glen Road, Kody Oliver to Timothy Marmie, $370,000.
147 Thompson Hill Road, Judith Schmidt to Work Resources LLC, $11,500.
Industry
503 Murphy Hill Road #B, Estate of Joseph Williams Jr. to US Bank Trust NA, $2,450 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $128,520).
Midland
722-724 Midland Ave., Beaver County Homes L.P. to 2848 Main LLC, $595,000.
117 Midland Ave., Donna Suznevich to Sleepy Hollow Real Estate LLC, $31,800.
Monaca
619 McCoy Ave., Vera Lovewell to Gerhard Hartung, $55,000.
New Brighton
1415 Myrtle Ave., Adam Thompson to Nathan Paul and Harley Marie Abbott, $95,000.
1021 Fifth St., Dirt Cheap Properties LLC to Ocean Property Investments LLC, $2,500.
New Sewickley Twp.
266 Big Knob Road, Mary Kaufold to Francis Gordon Jr., $50,000.
162 Brown Road, Dennis Retzer to Laura Lynn Devine, $54,000.
245 Noonen St., Estate of Floyd Ward Jr. to Brandi Lee Ward, $120,000.
North Sewickley Twp.
1465 Cherry Hill Road, Dancia Creese to Lucas Creese, $80,000.
Ohioville
101 Salam Church Road, E C St. George Co. to Erwin and Cynthia St. George, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $169,300).
Pulaski Twp.
3423 43rd St., Dale Yarosz to Andrew Cunningham Jr. and Peggy Cunningham, $7,000.
Patterson Twp.
415 15th Ave., Liann Joy to Jonathan and Ailisha Huber, $208,000.
Raccoon Twp.
4049 Green Garden Road, Henry Belich to Mark and Andrea Rogish, $57,000.
Rochester
568 Lacock St., Estate of Gary Lyautey to Rexpress Realty LLC, $23,000.
Rochester Twp.
760-762 Charles St., Michael Scaletti to Kamala Devivo, $242,000.
118 Frank Ln, Douglas Nelson to Johnie Paxson, $150,000.
752 McLean St., Beth Ann Hubley to Charles Young, $169,000.