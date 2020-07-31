Three people flown from the scene of collision on Route 322 Thursday afternoon.

MEADVILLE — Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County that sent six people to the hospital with unknown injuries on Thursday afternoon.

The drivers of both vehicles and a 4-year-old girl were flown by helicopter to area hospitals and three other passengers were transported by ambulance following the crash on Route 322 in West Shenango Township shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, state police in Meadville reported Friday morning.

According to troopers, a Honda Accord driven by a 93-year-old Greenville woman was traveling west on Route 322 when her vehicle malfunctioned and she lost control. The Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment, forcing the car back onto the roadway and into the path of an eastbound Kia Sorento. The vehicles collided head-on, state police reported.

The driver of the Honda was flown to UPMC Hamot. The driver of the Kia, a 24-year-old man from Burgettstown, Washington County, was flown to Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. The 4-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Kia was flown to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Three other passengers in the Kia were taken to St. Elizabeth, according to state police.