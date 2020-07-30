The New York resident disappeared after appearing in court for sentencing on Thursday morning.

A New York man facing prison time after pleading guilty in a series of thefts from businesses and colleges in Erie County is now facing arrest after he fled from his scheduled sentencing on Thursday.

Howard A. Barco, 59, who was free on bail, appeared in Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender’s courtroom Thursday morning to be sentenced on charges in five criminal cases filed between July and September 2019. But he disappeared after his lawyer, Wayne Johnson, took him out into the hall to discuss the proceedings before Barco was to stand before Brabender for sentencing.

Johnson, who was filling in for Erie County Assistant Public Defender Michael DeJohn in representing Barco on Thursday, said Barco told him he had to use the restroom. Johnson later checked the hallway and a nearby restroom but could not locate Barco.

Brabender issued arrest warrants for Barco on each of his five criminal cases.

Barco, of Orchard Park, New York, is facing up to 26 years in state prison on his guilty pleas in early March to one third-degree felony count of criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor count of access device fraud, two first-degree misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and two second-degree misdemeanor counts of theft in the five cases.

Barco pleaded guilty to taking a backpack at the Penn State Behrend campus and using a stolen debit card in February 2018; taking a book bag containing a wallet and credit cards at the Mercyhurst University campus and using the cards in August 2018; and taking a wallet containing cash and debit cards at the Behrend campus and using the cards to buy food in November 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking into a locked office at the Fork and Barrel Restaurant in Corry and using credit cards stolen from the business and from the Corry Country Club at locations in North East and Harborcreek Township in May 2019, and stealing and using a credit card at the Sheetz on Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township in May 2019.

Barco was apprehended in a multi-agency investigation that included authorities in New York. He was identified in part through surveillance video used in the investigation into the theft of a wallet at the Bemus Point Golf Course in Chautauqua County in July 2019, according to police.

Barco was charged and jailed in Chautauqua County in the wallet theft and was brought back to Erie County in October to face the local charges.

