Invasive plants made headlines this week after residents around the country reported receiving strange, unidentified seeds in the mail.

Many of their names — tree of heaven, for example — seem serene.

But the monikers of other plants on a watch list of species government botanists are monitoring betray their more invasive nature. Creeping bentgrass, yellow witchweed and cruel plant are among species that could invade local forests if they entered the ecosystem. There are more than 150 of them on the United States Department of Agriculture's weed risk assessment list.

"A list of invasive plants is going to be a very long list," Penn State Extension specialist Art Gover said. He specializes in weed management.

When describing the process experts take to assess invasive plants, Gover sounds sort of like an epidemiologist talking about COVID-19 mitigation.

"How does it reproduce? How efficient is the reproduction? How quickly does it spread? What kind of impact is it going to have?," he said of some of the questions he and other experts in the field consider.

Invasive plants made headlines this week after residents around the country reported receiving strange, unidentified seeds in the mail. The reports raised the eyebrows of government officials. On Tuesday state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding warned the public about "mislabeled seeds shipped from overseas."

"Planting seeds without knowing what they are can wreak havoc with our environment, destroy agricultural crops and incur costly control efforts for years to come," he said in a press release about the matter.

Theories about the origin of the seeds include nefarious acts by foreign governments and mail marketing schemes.

Gover said the reports are curious, but added that invasive plant life is already common.

"We already have plenty of invasive species now that folks are dealing with all of the time," he said.

He mentioned a few plants native to East Asia that are common even in Somerset County. Gover sees Japanese knotweed growing along Route 219. It can grow to be 10- to 12-feet tall, he said. The tree of heaven, which looks similar to a sumac, takes a particular toll on the environment.

Gover said the plant has been in North America since the late 1700s. It exudes chemicals into the soil, limiting the growth of other plants. It is also a host to lanternflies, which bring other woes with them.

Gover said invasive plants typically spread in forests and non-managed areas.

Some of them impact agriculture.

Leanna Duppstadt is the field and forage crops educator for the Penn State Extension's Somerset office. In addition to tree of heaven, she said that Canada thistle and multiflora rose are invasive species prevalent in the area. The thistle was brought to North America by French settlers in the early 1600s. The multiflora rose was brought from East Asia in 1866, she said in an email. Pulling roots and mowing or tilling the plant are listed as ways to deal with the growth.

Tree of heaven's extensive root system makes it hard to control, according to the information she provided.

"Most were brought into the state for a purpose or shipped accidentally with other items and introduced in that way," Duppstadt said in the email.

Gover said mitigation for invasive weeds takes time and effort.

"These things just don't go away," he said, adding that a weed is a plant out of place.

To effectively reduce their impact, experts must determine a goal for the area. Then a tolerable level of weed presence can be maintained.

The invasive plants can be dealt with using chemicals, biology, machines and simple prevention. Making sure mulch and machinery are not carrying seeds around is one preventative measure.

For an example of biological mitigation, Gover said there is a species of invasive vine that a certain type of weevil was brought in to target. The insect ate the plant nearly exclusively. He added that experts must be careful not to introduce a species that also targets a plant that wasn't intended to be part of the mitigation.

In most cases, invasive plant species are impossible to eliminate.

"Eradication, no it's not going to happen," Gover said.

The state encourages anyone who receives mysterious seed packets in the mail to double bag and seal the seeds. They should not be planted. Call the U.S. Department of Agriculture at 800-877-3835 to report the seeds. The USDA will provide further instruction on how to deal with the packet.