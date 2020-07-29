In August, introductory coding, robotics, chemistry and architecture will be part of learning blocks in three preschool Head Start and Pre-K Counts classrooms supported by the Private Industry Council headquartered in Greensburg, Westmoreland County.

In today’s fast-paced, technology driven world, it’s not enough for a child to know letters, numbers and colors when he starts school.

In August, introductory coding, robotics, chemistry and architecture will be part of learning blocks in three preschool Head Start and Pre-K Counts classrooms supported by the Private Industry Council headquartered in Greensburg, Westmoreland County.

Non-profit PIC, founded in 1983, operates employment, education and training programs in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Beaver County, and aims to build tomorrow’s workforce.

Head Start and Pre-K Counts are among its preschool programs, serving families with children from birth through age 5 that meet financial guidelines or have disabilities or other risk factors. Pre-K Counts is supported by the state Department of Education and Head Start is federal and state funded. PIC’s early childhood division serves more than 1,600 preschoolers.

Friday, PIC hosts grand openings of preschool STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classrooms at Beaver County Head Start at the Beaver Valley Mall in Center Township and at sites in Connellsville and Lemont Furnace, both in Fayette County.

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, the unveiling will be a virtual tour accessible on social media.

"It will be live-streamed because of the protocol with COVID and the distancing," said Janie Grela, PIC planner/grant writer.

People can tune in at 11 a.m. at facebook.com/privateindustrycouncil to see how these learning labs are equipped and how they will be used when pupils return to school in a few weeks, Grela said.

"We’re responding to a need for children — particularly young children preschool age — to have exposure and experiences in STEM. A lot of times when STEM projects are done or equipment or classrooms are set up, they’re geared toward older children, so this will give children of preschool age hands-on experience in things such as coding. We’ll have robotics for them to experiment with and different types of experiments that they can use easily and explore in a creative way through science."

For example, a dramatic play area is equipped with beakers, test tubes and workbench where children can don lab coats and safety glasses and pretend to work in a lab.

Science concepts will be investigated at a sand and water table where they can design waterways and waterfalls. Another cause-and-effect lab is equipped with different liquids that can be mixed for observational learning. A science discovery chest filled with measuring cups, magnets, thermometers and magnifiers lets children conduct more than 60 activities exploring light, color, magnetism, weather, plant life and more.

Children can create, design and decorate robots and explore early coding concepts.

Introductory engineering skills such as gear ratios, chain reactions, force, speed and momentum will be learned through collaborative play, as will math skills — counting, patterning and sorting.

STEM activities build on preschoolers’ natural curiosity, Grela said.

"What all of our intentions are in the Head Start classrooms is to get our kids kindergarten ready," she said.

And no matter whether they go on to public or private school systems, they will be grounded in STEM concepts and have an understanding, she said.

"As a young child, they don’t necessarily see barriers. ‘Gee, maybe I can be an engineer. This is really interesting, fun and exciting. Maybe I can explore more as I go on through my education,’" said Grela. "We’re trying to catch them early. Just like the whole principle of catching them early with reading, you want to give them a grounding because you’re getting them kindergarten ready, but you’re also giving them creative thinking skills so they can actually apply those at different academic levels."

PIC is enrolling children now for its Head Start and Pre-K Counts classes, which are expected to start at the end of August, Grela said, unless the governor orders otherwise. Staff is to report Aug. 3.

Parents in Beaver County interested in registering children should call 724-728-2110 or visit PIC’s website at www.privateindustrycouncil.com.

STEM classrooms will be available to preschoolers at least once a week for the school term, said Grela, following coronavirus protocols that include wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand and equipment sanitizing.