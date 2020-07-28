A Greencastle-Antrim Middle School student has received national recognition for her poem "21st Century."

This spring when she was a sixth-grader, Nyla DeVaughn, daughter of Tammy Keener and Christopher DeVaughn, submitted a poem to a contest for student writers throughout the United States. The poem was selected from thousands of entries as one of the 10 best in her grade division.

The contest was for students in kindergarten through ninth grade and the top 10 writers in each division (K-3, 4-6, 7-9) were recognized in the poetry anthology "A Celebration of Poets." Poems were selected for literary merit, creativity and social significance.

Nyla received a complimentary copy of the anthology and a check for $25.

Creative Communication sponsors the annual contest to offer a creative outlet that honors young people. Creative Communication also awards thousands of dollars in classroom supplies through its Classroom Rewards Program to encourage young people's writings.

The upcoming poetry contest deadline is Aug. 13.

To enter, send one original poem of 21 lines or less, with the student's name, grade, home address (optional), school name and address to: Creative Communication; 1950 N. Main, Suite 103; North Logan, UT 84341 or:

www.poeticpower.com