



New Jersey school districts are crafting plans to reopen in the fall with a mix of in-person and online classes, social distancing and staggered schedules — but will it be enough to ensure that students and staff will be protected and safe when they return?

The New Jersey Education Association, which represents 200,000 schoolteachers and staff, has expressed strong doubts that schools will be ready or safe amid a coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage across the United States.

In an interview this week, Marie Blistan, president of the NJEA, laid out demands that need to be met before educators and staff return to the classroom. They include COVID-19 tests for anyone with symptoms, building and maintenance improvements, and guarantees that protective equipment and personnel will be in place before schools open the doors.

NJEA members, who include teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, secretaries and custodians, are worried about their health and the health of family members with compromised immune systems, she said.

"We need a full picture of what’s it’s going to take to try and bring students back into a brick and mortar situation when the virus rate in the United States is still increasing," Blistan said. "We’re the only country in the world that has tried to open schools when there has still been that increase."

New Jersey has seen 15,737 COVID-related deaths and has had more than 177,000 cases, but the rate of transmission is slowing in the state.

Still, the trajectory of the pandemic is far from certain as other states are grappling with a surge in the virus. That includes California, where the two largest public school districts – Los Angeles and San Diego – announced this month that all fall instruction will be remote because of the rising number of cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy suggested this month at a press conference that plans could change if New Jersey if the pandemic worsens.

What health precautions need to be taken inside schools?

We are calling for CDC guidelines that require, if you are inside a building, to be at least 6 feet apart. You have to have reduced capacity inside a building just like we do right now in our stores. And you must wear a mask for your own protection and everyone else inside those buildings. We now know that this horrible disease is even more transmittable inside buildings.

COVID testing is an area of concern we have, and we fully believe as the CDC says, if you have any of those symptoms, the most prominent being a fever, that a COVID test is mandatory.

Those tests are costly and … I fully believe the state and the federal government need to step up to provide that.

[We also need] clear guidelines and procedures from the state and it also has to be funded from the state and the federal government. What do we do if someone has a fever or is showing some symptoms of being sick, including a child or a staff member? What are the next steps?

What should be done about aging buildings and ventilation systems?

Our buildings, some are around 100 years or even older. Ventilation systems are in need of repair, generally speaking, but also with what we're finding out now with this disease. They may need special filters and special maintenance and probably an increase in the amount of maintenance. That is going to be necessary.

We also need rooms that we are utilizing to have windows that open. Having been 35 years in the classroom, in three different districts with different ages of those buildings, there are some buildings, the newer ones, where the windows are actually sealed shut. So, they have to be opened.

[Classrooms and areas where windows don't open and buildings where ventilation systems need repair] should be off-limits at this point.

What should the state and school districts do for teachers and staff who don’t want to return to school buildings in September?

There are some who are going to ask to be virtual. There's no doubt in my mind. Our state is offering the opportunity for families who are not comfortable sending their children to be virtual. So there is going to be a need for that anyway.

[Employees with health conditions] will be eligible if there are underlying health conditions under the Americans with Disabilities Act. I'm sure they will apply for them and those accommodations should be made for them.

There are some who are going to need extra PPE [personal protective equipment] and specific accommodations to ensure they are in the safest and most healthy environment.

With school schedules varying across the state, many teachers and staff are worried about child care at home. What, if anything, should be done about it?

I go back to the time when the hurricane hit our state, hit the coast. I toured there and I went there firsthand. What I saw was that some schools were completely wiped out. The community came together. It was not an education problem. It was a community problem. They split the students up into buildings that were open. Schools went in and refurbished and used community services to shore up facilities.

I believe this is a worldwide crisis and it's going to need the community to come together and solve those problems.

Schools are worried about the cost and supply of protective equipment. What needs to be done?

When we had to go virtual, we were able to identify approximately 90,000 students across the state who did not have a computer device. Gov. [Phil] Murphy got the funding to ensure they will have devices [in the fall].

Instead of trying to rush into a date that some districts may be able to handle but others can’t. Let’s look at when we have all the PPE equipment we need, when we know we have schedules, and when we know we have enough personnel inside the buildings.

Are teachers retiring early or leaving the profession because of COVID-related concerns?

Some of the [local union chapters], they have up to 25 or 30 percent of their members saying: If we have to go back full time and I’m not confident they are able to provide the equipment and means necessary to stay healthy, I’m going to have to leave. I’m going to have to retire.

Gov. Murphy said in one of his press conferences in the last two weeks that people should not have to choose between their health and their job.

Look, you get one shot with your health. We can make up and we can target and we can provide remediation [for students]. We can provide some smaller group settings perhaps in some instances where students are going to needs contact with adults in front of them.

But we can’t get and we will not get safety and health wrong with our members and with our kids.