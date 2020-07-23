There are 440 cases in long-term care facilities in Beaver County, according to state data, including 15 new cases since Monday.

The number of long-term care facility residents in Beaver County testing positive for COVID-19 is continuing to grow.

At least three nursing homes currently have active cases of the virus, including one facility that has seen 19 cases in the past two weeks. In total, there are 440 cases in long-term care facilities in Beaver County, according to state data, including 15 new cases since Monday.

According to information reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health by county nursing homes, Beaver Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hopewell Township has 19 resident cases and fewer than four resident deaths. No staff has tested positive for the virus. Concordia at Villa St. Joseph posted on its website that 10 residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, while state data also indicates that fewer than four residents have died after testing positive.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health redacts any data that is between one and four individuals for privacy purposes.

At Rochester Manor and Villa, officials announced Tuesday that a second resident has tested positive. The facility had been COVID free since April, when a resident who exhibited symptoms recovered. A resident tested positive on Monday and is now living in a secure, isolated unit at the facility.

"It’s critical for us to maintain transparency and let our community know what steps we have been and are taking to protect the welfare, safety, and health of our residents," said Kristin Goldstrom Oeder, executive director at the facility. "We have continued to meet or exceed guidelines including personal protective equipment, hand hygiene and extensive screening and testing. As well, we are actively monitoring all residents for signs and symptoms and coordinating closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments."

The facility suspended its window visits while the resident recovers, Goldstrom Oeder said.

The new cases come as all nursing homes are required to meet a universal testing mandate by Friday. As of last week, state records showed that three of the six facilities had completed testing and submitted all required paperwork. While Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Brighton Township — the site of the largest nursing home outbreak in the state this spring — has been conducting weekly universal testing since mid-May, they were absent from the list.

Administrators last week said they resubmitted their universal testing to the state on July 16.

"Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center completed Universal Testing for COVID-19 by 05/19/2020. Information was reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health shortly after the order of the Secretary was received. The center has also been conducting weekly tests thereafter on residents and bi-weekly on employees," administrators said in a statement. "However, because the universal testing was completed prior to the Governor’s order, Brighton was instructed to report a subsequent routine weekly retest period which would reflect baseline testing being completed after the date of the order, rather than prior to."

While 332 residents have tested positive for the virus, there are no active cases at the facility, administrators have said.

In total state data shows that seven long-term care facilities have reported or suspected cases of the virus since March. State officials said last week that an unnamed personal care home is investigating a possible case, but was waiting for test results.

The state Department of Human Services lists no personal care homes with active cases in Beaver County in their public data.