All eligible elementary students, not just special needs students, can ride. No more EMTA buses for youngest students.

The coronavirus pandemic has already given the Erie School District the resources to get a computer in the hands of every student, and now the crisis is also changing how the district buses its students, another area that has long been a target of reform.

The Erie School District in 2020-21 will transport hundreds of its eligible elementary school students on the district’s own fleet of 31 yellow buses rather than on Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority buses, as has long been the case.

Instead of having it youngest students use district-provided passes to ride EMTA buses, the district will put those students on yellow buses, whose passengers are all students and whose pickup and drop-off points are more under district control.

The shift in transportation is believed to be one of the most significant of its kind for the 11,000-student Erie School District in more than three decades and achieves a goal Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito has pursued since he took over at the district three years ago.

The district is reworking the locations of some of its special education classrooms to increase the capacity of the yellow buses and to make the change for Aug. 31, the first day of classes for district students. Special education students have been the primary passengers on the yellow buses.

"I think this is one of the silver linings to the pandemic," Polito said of modifying the transportation plan. "It has us thinking about how we operate as a district."

He said the shift to the yellow buses will allow the district to provide transportation, either on its own or through EMTA buses, to all students who need it during the pandemic. The district is putting 48 students on a yellow bus, rather than the maximum of 72, to abide by social distancing.

""Every student who wants to get to school can do so," Polito said.

He said middle school students and high school students will continue to use EMTA buses, but that having all eligible elementary school students ride yellow buses represents a major development in addressing concerns about student safety and convenience. Yellow buses will pick up and drop off students in stops close to their homes.

Polito included the updated busing arrangements in the state-required health and safety plan for reopening that he presented to the Erie School Board on July 7. The board on Tuesday will hold a special session to adopt the plan, which the district, like all the state’s 500 school districts, must submit to the state Department of Education.

The Erie School District’s plan centers on a hybrid approach to instruction. Families can choose remote learning or in-person classes. The district switched to remote learning solely in March, when the state shut down schools due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The district is providing computers to all its students, or going "one-to-one," by using $2.6 million of the $6.8 million in federal aid it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The district is buying Chromebook laptops for students in second through 12th grades and iPads for students in pre-kindergarten through first grade.

Budget woes had prevented the school district from providing computers for its students, about 77% of whom are economically disadvantaged, according to state data, with many families lacking computers or internet access at home. The pandemic highlighted the disparity for technology resources, essential to remote learning, between the Erie School District and more affluent districts.

The Erie School District is shifting to yellow buses without using coronavirus relief money. A rethinking of of the district’s resources is driving the change.

"We have the capacity to transport all these students," Polito said. "We just needed to get creative in how we do it."

The shift could save the district money in its contract with EMTA but will also require the district to fill all it 31 bus driver positions — 20 full-time drivers and 11 part-time drivers. The district has not filled all those posts in the past.

Overall, moving all eligible elementary school students on to yellow buses "is the biggest plus to come out of the pandemic after the one-to-one," said Neal Brokman, the Erie School District’s director of operations. "We won’t be putting a kindergartner on an EMTA bus. It is a very big plus."

The district in 2019-20 used its yellow buses to transport 827 students, mainly its special education students and parochial students whose transportation is also the district’s responsibility, according to district records.

The rest of the elementary students eligible for transportation — those who live 1.5 miles or more from school, the maximum radius under state law — have taken EMTA buses since around the mid-1980s, with EMTA creating customized "tripper" routes for those students.

In 2019-20, a total of 3,264 Erie School District students, including 591 elementary school students, used EMTA buses to get to and from school. Using the EMTA buses and the yellow buses, the district in 2019-20 transported a total of 4,091 students. The rest walked to school or used their own transportation.

Parents and others have continually asked the district to use yellow buses for all eligible elementary school students, a refrain the district particularly heard during the focus groups the district convened before and after consolidating schools for 2017-18.

Potential costs and other factors complicated a switch to yellow buses until the district studied its busing operations anew in light of the pandemic. With social distancing precautions reducing the capacity of buses, the district examined how it could make its yellow buses available for more routes, allowing the buses to make more runs and carry more students.

The district found a solution, Polito said, by restructuring the locations of its classrooms for special needs students, such as classrooms for autism support.

The district in 2020-21 will move to more of a consortium model, Polito said, in which the resources for special needs students will be spread across three clusters of elementary schools that are close to one another, rather than just one school.

The change, Polito said, will reduce the amount of time special education students must be on buses, which frees the yellow buses for more runs in the mornings and afternoons. He said the special education students will also ride the buses with students in traditional school district classes. And the special education students will ride with parochial school students, which the district said had been the case under the old system.

The Erie School District has been contacting families of special education students about the revised busing arrangements. The district’s intention is to change instruction as little as possible for those students, Brokman, said.

"We do want to keep the education the same for the kids," he said.

