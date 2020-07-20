Erie Events has requested financial help from Erie County government’s $24.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Erie County government is working to develop a framework for distributing its roughly $24.3 million share of federal COVID-19 relief funds to local businesses, organizations and governments who need it.

Erie Events — faced with large revenue losses from the cancellation of most of its events this year— has asked for a $4.6 million share of those funds in large part because the county has a significant financial interest in the agency.

County government agreed years ago to multimillion-dollar debt guarantees that aided the construction of two waterfront hotels that Erie Events oversees, the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel on West Dobbins Landing and the Courtyard Erie Bayfront Hotel, located on the Sassafras Street Pier.

Erie Events, which is also known as the Erie County Convention Center Authority, has been making payments for years on that county-backed bond debt.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected Erie Events’ finances, leaving the organization with multimillion-dollar revenue shortfalls that could impact its ability this year to make more than $2 million in debt payments related to the hotels.

The debt guarantees stipulate that the county would be liable for that debt if the authority defaults on its loans.

That’s a key reason why Erie Events representatives want to meet with county officials soon to explain their request for a share of the relief funds, and to convey the urgency surrounding the organization’s finances, said Casey Wells, Erie Events’ executive director.

"We want to be able to meet our obligations without putting the taxpayers at further risk," Wells said. "The county has backed all of our bonds and financing for the hotels. If we can’t meet our debt service, that’s a risk to the taxpayers.

"This money, going to us, would help protect the taxpayers. … We want an audience with the county to explain this," Wells said. "What we want to give them is detail as to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations."

The grant is part of the state of Pennsylvania’s share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

State lawmakers allocated $625 million to a COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program. All but seven of the state’s 67 counties — those that did not receive direct assistance from the federal government — were eligible for the program based on population. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is distributing the funds.

Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson is urging his council colleagues and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s administration to prioritize Erie Events’ request.

"Our number one priority, it's probably got to be a reimbursement to the Convention Center because one way or the other we're — county government, i.e. County Council — responsible for the debts of the Convention Center," Anderson said. "County government is going to have to bail them out."

"Open every door"

On Thursday, the task force charged with determining how best to use the $24.3 million grant presented its plan to County Council for consideration.

The budget sets aside $3,575,799 for tourism-related funding or Convention Center support.

Finance Committee Chairwoman Kim Clear reminded council that even once the budget is set, it can be revisited if there are needs greater in one area than another.

"All of the money that we have set here in this budget, it's movable," Clear said during council’s Finance Committee meeting. "It's breathable, it's pliable, and we are able to move things around after we are done reviewing and putting this ordinance through. If we see that the Convention Center does need more later, we can use (money) from another pile."

Dahlkemper’s administration could move as much as 10% of the grant budget, or $2.4 million, without needing County Council to amend the grant ordinance.

Erie County Finance Director Jim Sparber told County Council Thursday there is uncertainty about whether the grant can be used for expenses like debt service for Erie Events.

"If they (Erie Events) have somebody from DCED that says they're willing to let us reimburse the Convention Center, then we need to pursue that. We have somebody that is telling us something different. We need to open every door."

Anderson called the losses "astronomical."

"The Convention Center is going under," he said during the Finance Committee meeting. "The Convention Center has no means to have any income coming in. The Convention Center even furloughed their employees and saved $1.5 million early on in this situation. But they have had to keep themselves going to this date. They have spent all of their reserves. They don't have money to pay their utilities. They don't have money to keep their staff going. They don't have money to keep the facilities open.

"At some point," he continued, "if we have a convention center and a baseball field and the Warner Theater and the hotels, this council, this government, is going to pay for it."

Mechanism for relief

Chuck Iverson, Erie Events’ director of finance and administration, said the organization projects the following financial impact, in addition to the debt payment issue, related to COVID-19 through Dec. 31:

• At least $1.8 million in lost revenue due to cancellations at three venues that Erie Events oversees — Erie Insurance Arena, the Warner Theatre and the Bayfront Convention Center.

However, that loss was largely offset by roughly $1.5 million in savings from employee furloughs and layoffs implemented in June.

• Operating income losses at the hotels totaling almost $1.4 million.

• $1.2 million in reduced revenues from the county’s hotel tax because of reduced usage at the hotels. Erie Events uses that money to cover shortfalls, to pay debt service and to make capital improvements.

Iverson has said the bed tax typically brings Erie Events about $2 million annually.

• More than $500,000 in expected COVID-19-related investments/expenses, such as personal protective equipment, cleaning, and air filtration/HVAC upgrades at the various venues.

Wells said the funding request "is to keep our head above the water.

"We’ve checked on other options. We were not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program. We couldn’t get money from the CARES Act (directly)," Wells said. "We were told the federal government provided funding through the states that was distributed to the counties or municipalities, and this money would be provided by counties or municipalities to organization like ours. We were told this is our mechanism for getting relief."

Grant budget

The budget for the $24.3 million in COVID-19 relief is a framework for how the money will be spent. It does not allocate the funding to specific recipients outside county government.

For example, $4.95 million is budgeted for the county’s direct response to the pandemic and for planning and outreach efforts by the Erie County Department of Health.

But the $4.7 million for the small business grant program and $5.5 million for the nonprofit assistance grant program are yet to be allocated to any specific business or nonprofit.

The budget also dedicates money for the following:

• $1 million — Personal protective equipment for small businesses.

• $1.25 million — Municipal assistance.

• $1.9 million — For business assistance programs such as certified economic development organizations, local development districts, industrial resource centers, small business development centers and economic development corporations.

• $1.08 million — Broadband deployment in underserved areas.

• $200,000 — Substance abuse and mental health services, outreach and awareness.

• $200,000 — Grant administration.

Eligible expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and the end of 2020.

A budget document presented to council notes that no money will be spent until DCED makes final determinations about questions regarding eligible expenses.

