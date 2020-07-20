Out of an abundance of caution for attendees, volunteers and sponsors, the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the seventh annual Craft Beer and Wine Fest, originally scheduled for April 18 and postponed to October. To be eligible for a refund, ticket holders must have purchased their tickets online through Big Tickets directly. Refunds will automatically be initiated and put on the same card used for purchase. Questions can be directed to the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce at 717-597-4610 or: info@greencastlepachamber.org