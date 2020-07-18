The average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed mortgage dropped below 3% for the first time in almost 50 years, federal mortgage lender Freddie Mac announces.

Realtor Scott Geller recently sold a home in the Richboro section of Northampton for $800,000, $11,000 more than the asking price. The house sold in under two weeks.

Dayna Gray, a Realtor with Berkshire, Hathaway, Fox & Roach in Southampton, had 22 showings in a single day for a rancher she listed for sale in Lower Southampton.

"By the end of the evening, I received 11 written offers," she said. "It’s very competitive right now." The home sold for a cash offer that was above the asking price.

Interest rates for 30-year mortgages dropped below 3% last week, the lowest they’ve been since the federal secondary mortgage broker Freddie Mac started recording them back in 1971.

But no matter how low the loan rates go, most people don’t decide to sell their house unless they really want to or must make a move. Therein lies the problem with today’s real estate market, agents said.

"We have buyers coming out of the woodwork, but not enough sellers to absorb the demand," said Geller, a Re/Max Centre agent in Warwick and president of the Bucks County Association of Realtors.

And while mortgage payments may be less, housing prices have risen.

"The inventory is very low," said Pam Croke, CEO of the Bucks Realtors association.

Does this mean it’s a seller's market? "Absolutely," she said.

As of July 11, pre-existing home inventory had dropped 32% over the same time last year, while the median listing price for homes had jumped 7.9%, according to a weekly housing review posted by Realtors.com chief economist Danielle Hale.

Just before COVID-19 struck in mid March, the spring real estate market was shaping up to be a good one. Then, the virus forced Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down all non-essential businesses, including real estate.

The governor allowed the industry to start back up in May, but it’s not back to business as usual, real estate agents agree.

According to data from Bright MLS, a multiple listing service, more than 800 homes were sold in Bucks County in July 2019. In June of this year, the number is about 550, and that’s much higher than the sales earlier in the spring.

Realtors were glad when the governor allowed them to resume showing houses, but it is under "new normal" conditions. Buyers, sellers, agents and other service providers who enter a house for sale are asked to sign the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors’ Property Access Notice and a health and safety acknowledgment. They must divulge whether they, or anyone in their household, has had COVID-19, as well as travel history. They are also asked to disclose if they had a fever over 100.4 or more in the past 72 hours.

The forms, Geller said, would help an agent track down a COVID carrier and alert the signers that they are entering the property or hosting buyers who come through their property at their own risk. "We’re still encouraged to do as much business virtually as we can," he said.

Realty firms now host showings only for serious buyers who have been pre-approved for the mortgage they would need to put in an offer. There are no more Sunday afternoon open houses where anyone can walk through a home for sale.

Potential buyers can see the interiors of a home through online pictures and videos that show the house’s layout and sizes of its rooms. "We’re trying to limit the people who go through the property," Geller said.

Mike Kohler, principal broker at Net Equity Financial in Middletown, handles loans from many mortgage lenders. He said that in this market, a buyer has to have "all his ducks in order" and even then, "buyers are having trouble landing purchases," he said, because other pre-approved buyers also want the same home.

The drop in mortgage rates to below 3% for the first time in 50 years "has led to increased homebuyer demand," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. But, he cautioned, new coronavirus cases have caused " the economic recovery to stagnate, and this economic pause puts many temporary layoffs at risk of ossifying into permanent job losses."

So sellers need to be confident that a buyer will be able to go to settlement on the sales agreement before they possibly buy another house for themselves.

Kohler said anyone who has been laid off or furloughed needs to be back at work and show two pay stubs before most lenders will consider them for a mortgage. Lenders do not consider unemployment compensation as income for a mortgage application.

He added that with interest rates so low on mortgage products, some homeowners who aren’t moving are taking equity out of their homes for projects while others who used equity to pay for their children’s educations or weddings are now refinancing to a 15-year loan at a very low rate to rebuild their equity and pay down their mortgage.

Gray said she had "a lot to sort through and prioritize" when she was handling so many offers on the Lower Southampton home. With COVID-19, she said, there are "a lot of hoops agents are jumping through to show properties."

She said home sellers may think they don’t have to do as much work to prepare their house for sale in this market, but it’s still a good idea to declutter and depersonalize the home and make sure any major defects or safety concerns are taken care of or are listed on the sellers’ disclosure so the buyers are aware of them. "If you can have them fixed before hand, that’s great," she said. And she thinks the need for face masks and putting out hand sanitizer and wipes won’t go away soon.

Geller said agents feel they are having their normal spring market now in the summer. How the rest of the year plays out depends on how the economy recovers.

"Consumer confidence really stimulates buyers more than interest rates," he said. "Nothing moves in a vacuum in real estate."