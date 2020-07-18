Jr’s Last Laugh in downtown Erie to reopen in August as comedy and magic venue.

A man known as the dean of American magicians will star in a new venue in his hometown.

Harry Kellar, born in Erie in 1849, performed regularly on five continents through the early years of the 20th century, was a friend and mentor of Harry Houdini, is thought to have been the inspiration for Frank Baum’s "Wizard of Oz" and is the idol of magicians even today.

He will be center stage again at Kellar’s A Modern Magic & Comedy Club, formerly Jr.’s Last Laugh Comedy Club, downtown.

"We want to honor him, bring him to life and give Erie a new tourist attraction," said Bobby Borgia, another homegrown magician. Borgia and partner Kristi Lewonas own and operate the new club.

It opens to the public Aug. 7.

The club at 1402 State St. is bedecked with colorful Kellar posters and tribute walls honoring some of the magician’s most famous tricks.

Through modern magic, the "whispering imps" featured on many of the posters will appear to climb down and scamper away after confiding their secrets to the great magician.

At the club’s Performance Bar, cocktails and other potions will levitate and vanish while a sleight-of-hand magician entertains.

Visitors will be able to levitate themselves at a selfie station and make themselves disappear in a magic chamber.

"I want people to have a feeling of wonder here, like they had when they were a kid," Borgia said.

Comics and magicians featured on television’s "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," "America’s Got Talent," "The Tonight Show" and "Last Comic Standing" will perform on the main stage.

Inspiration and namesake

Born Heinrich Keller to a German immigrant family, Harry Kellar grew up on West 13th Street near what is now Griswold Park.

"I began life at Erie, Pa.," Kellar said in an Erie Daily Times interview in October 1904, "and at the age of 12 years was employed as errand boy by a druggist of that town. I had always possessed a weakness for experimenting and that perhaps had made me somewhat unpopular with the druggist, as I was obliged to use his chemicals in my experiments.

"At any rate, my lot was not a bed of roses and one day when a traveling magician left town after a two nights stand there was a vacancy in the drug business and a new youngster trying to learn how to be a magician," Kellar said.

Kellar learned his craft working with a succession of magicians and supported himself with odd jobs, including paving streets in Detroit and cleaning a Manhattan hotel, according to the biography "Kellar’s Wonders" by Mike Caveney and Bill Miesel.

He did his first solo show in Dunkirk, New York, in 1865 at age 16. It didn’t go so well, and Kellar for a time went back to being a bit player in other shows. He adopted the stage name Harry Kellar, worked his way up to share billings with other magicians and for decades starred in his own show.

"He is best known for his spectacular version of the Levitation, in which a girl mysteriously rises up from a couch, floats across the stage to the audience, then disappears into thin air," according to the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

Kellar performed at the world’s top opera houses and theaters, shared secrets to rudimentary tricks in the "Ladies Home Journal" and frequently brought his shows home to Erie. The Erie Daily Times reported on "weird and wonderful sights and clever tricks galore" performed by "our Harry" for standing-room-only crowds at the new Majestic Theatre on West 10th Street in October 1904.

"With breathless interest the vast audience saw the wizard make beautiful roses grow in empty pots, shake bushels of colored paper cuttings out of a little 6 by 8 inch case, break rings with a big hammer, load them into a pistol and fire them into ten-times locked strong box to be returned to the owners unbroken and with roses tied to them.

"They saw Karna the beautiful Egyptian princess floating in mid-air for ten minutes or more, and they saw the wonders of the mysterious cabinet. They saw the princess in the great ‘fly-to’ trick transferred from one locked steel cage to another hung ten feet above in mid-air," the Erie Daily Times reported.

Kellar’s last official performance was for charity in New York in November 1917 with his friend, Houdini, serving as assistant and then surprising Kellar, according to the "Kellar’s Wonders" account.

"At the close of the number, Houdini announced that they were not going to let Kellar walk off the stage. (A) sedan chair ... was brought in and while some of the members carried him about the stage all of the others crowded through the curtains and showered him with huge yellow chrysanthemums."

Houdini, responding to Kellar’s later letter of thanks, wrote: "The many deeds that you have performed for others were written in the sands, it was a wonderful pleasure to do something for you and know that it would cheer up your journey through life. If any man ever deserved such a glorious night, that man was Harry Kellar from Erie, Pennsylvania."

Kellar died in Los Angeles at age 73 in 1922.

"When you think of a magician in top hat and tails, that was Harry Kellar," Borgia said.

"Every magician knows who he was. But in his hometown, sadly, he is a secret that has been lost for 100 years," he said.

The magic lives on

Borgia, 53, has been performing magic since he was 6, inspired by his hometown hero.

"When I was 16, I was doing a show at the Station restaurant when a woman introduced herself as Kellar’s niece," Borgia said. "Since that day it’s been my dream to do something like this in Erie to honor him."

Like Kellar, Borgia has performed illusions around the world. He has appeared on television’s "Masters of Illusion," "The Greatest Magic of Las Vegas" and "The Pretender" and designed shows for Carnival Cruise Line.

He also has been the magic consultant for movies including "Now You See It" and for Disney traveling shows, including "Mary Poppins." He designed illusions for Destiny’s Child, Brian McKnight and other musical artists and was a longtime performer at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles before coming home five years ago.

"I was always homesick for Erie," he said.

Borgia teamed with friend Lewonas to open Kellar’s A Modern Magic & Comedy Club this summer. Some of the attractions they’ve planned, including up-close performances and a Kellar’s Conjuring Kids Magic Camp that Borgia operated in Los Angeles, will be on hold for a time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It’s really affected our plans," Borgia said.

The partners also plan to open a second-floor museum that will feature memorabilia from Kellar’s family and estate, including dozens of first-print posters, pictures of Kellar with Houdini and Rudolph Valentino, letters and magic props.

They’re hoping the club will draw visitors to Erie at a time when magic-themed clubs like Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh are opening across the country and new films and television series celebrate illusion.

"The world needs positivity right now," Borgia said. "It needs magic."

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @ETNmyers.