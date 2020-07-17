The money will go toward upcoming renovation-additions at Hillcrest and Richboro elementary schools, both in Northampton.

The Council Rock School District has received a $1.64 million state grant that will help fund upcoming renovation-additions at Hillcrest and Richboro elementary schools, both in Northampton.

The money from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Alternative and Clean Energy High Performance Building Program will help make the projects, both slated to cost about $23.26 million, more energy efficient, according to a news release from state Reps. Wendi Thomas, R-178, Northampton, and Perry Warren, D-31, Newtown Borough.

As with several other district projects in the last few years, Council Rock officials want the ones at Hillcrest and Richboro to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Certification from the United States Green Building Council.

"This grant will help the Council Rock School District create cutting edge, environmentally smart schools that will stand as an example to others of how our schools can be energy efficient, which will benefit our environment and save our school districts money long term," said Thomas, a Council Rock school board member from 2008 to 2018.

The planned energy saving features at both schools include geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting, automated energy control systems and low-flow water fixtures.

They are expected to save 30% in annual water consumption at both schools, and result in 24% annual energy savings at Hillcrest and 20% at Richboro.

"The reduction in the two schools’ energy costs will lead to a decrease in district spending as a whole during this critical period," Warren said.

Council Rock officials could not be reached for comment.

The Hillcrest project was originally supposed to start sometime in the spring of 2021 and Richboro in the spring of the following year, with both expected to take about a year.

However, it’s unclear if the projects still will be able to meet those time frames. They will require the district to borrow more money, and Council Rock has placed an indefinite halt on more borrowing because of financial stress created by the coronavirus.

The district is moving forward to finish a major renovation-addition at Rolling Hills Elementary School in Northampton after a brief halt in construction due to the coronavirus.

However, the borrowing moratorium has caused Council Rock to suspend other projects, including installation of synthetic turf and related amenities at Council Rock High School South in Northampton.

The Hillcrest and Richboro projects have not been officially suspended.