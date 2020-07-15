Since the Defense Department's surplus military equipment program began in the early 1990s, South Jersey police departments have acquired more than $38 million worth of equipment, with most of that coming in recent years. Officials in local police departments say the program helps them acquire valuable equipment at no cost, which saves the taxpayers money.

South Jersey police departments have acquired more than $38 million of surplus military equipment from a federal defense department program since 1993, a couple years after the program began.

Most of these acquisitions have come since the end of the Iraq War in 2011 and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan between 2014 and 2016.

Local police department officials say the program offers a convenient, low-cost pipeline for upgrading force resources without leaving a tab for local taxpayers.

Yet recent protests against police brutality and excessive force nationwide have brought increased scrutiny on police departments, and have shed light on a continued debate on police departments’ use of military equipment.

Civil rights groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have for nearly a decade warned against militarization of police through adopting tactics and equipment used on the battleground.

"American policing has become unnecessarily and dangerously militarized, in large part through federal programs that have armed state and local law enforcement agencies with the weapons and tactics of war, with almost no public discussion or oversight," the organization said in a 2014 report.

About the program

Like departments in many regions across the country, South Jersey police agencies have taken full advantage of the defense department program, and insist that they have only used it for practical, and demilitarized, purposes.

"If you can get day-to-day stuff at no cost, why wouldn’t you?" said Bordentown Township Police Chief Brian Pesce. "That’s just smart management and efficiency."

The federal military surplus 1033 program, administered by the Defense Logistics Agency, lets municipal, county and state agencies buy a bevy of excess or obsolete military equipment for the price of shipping or other fees.

Most of the equipment that local departments receive is innocuous and demilitarized, including message boards, computer monitors and copy machines, according to department officials around the region.

And even the militarized equipment, like Humvee vehicles, usually is not armored and only used for extreme situations, like natural disasters, officials said.

Several departments, however, said they also procured firearms from the Defense Department to help outfit all officers with their own weapons.

Altogether, these improvements have made departments more effective, according to officers.

"Through all the computer stations, message boards and the weapons assigned to each guy, it has been very, very valuable to us," said Brian Bartholomew, a captain in the Harrison Township Police Department in Gloucester County.

Bordentown and Harrison townships have taken advantage of the program more than any other department in South Jersey, with 55 and 118 transactions, respectively.

Bordentown has gotten eight pairs of night vision goggles to help handle duties after dark, like finding a missing child, a runaway dementia or Alzheimer’s patient or a fleeing suspect, Pesce said. The township has procured six thermal imaging cameras, which can detect heat, for similar purposes.

"Let’s say someone lies down in a wooded area," Pesce said. "You’ll find them quicker because they can detect heat."

The department’s biggest acquisition in recent years, a Ford F-150 pick-up truck worth more than $89,000, is just a pick-up truck. It has no armored plating or guns attached to the back.

Pesce and his officers use the truck bed to stack up cones for intersection control, and to pile up tents, tables and chairs for community events.

Long before Pesce took over as chief, the department acquired a Humvee truck from the program, though it is not a mine-resistant vehicle. The township police also use that truck for community policing events, the chief said.

He also added that he would never use the program to acquire tanks or "anything like that." The chief only utilizes it to help his department and the taxpayers.

"We’re not looking to become militarized," he said. "We operate on a very lean budget. We’re located in the basement of our municipal building."

Harrison police have used the program for the same purpose: to make small but significant upgrades.

Harrison got four message boards from the defense department that it uses to post emergency announcements throughout the town. It also received two four-wheel ATVs that it utilizes to chase down runaway suspects off road.

Just two weeks ago, the department used an ATV to catch up to a juvenile in the woods, Bartholomew said.

Harrison police have also made use of the program to upgrade the office, adding 24 new computer work stations, 50 computer flat-screen displays and seven copy machines.

Three years ago, the department moved into a new office building, and it was able to outfit every work station and cubicle with computers and monitors.

"I’m sitting at my desk and I have a computer and three monitors from the surplus program," Bartholomew said. "So it’s not just weapons, tanks and armored vehicles like everyone says it is."

The township does have three Humvee trucks that it got from the program. Yet Bartholomew insists that Harrison only uses the trucks to block roads during special occasions, like the township’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and to go off road during a snowstorm or natural disaster.

"They don’t have weapons mounted on them. They are used to help people," Bartholomew said. "There’s nothing scary about them."

Most South Jersey departments are like Bordentown and Harrison. They use the program for demilitarized purposes, they said.

But some have used it to acquire militarized equipment.

In 2016, the Voorhees Police Department procured a mine-resistant vehicle worth $658,000, according to defense department records.

In 2019, the Washington Township Police Department received a mine-resistant vehicle worth $767,360. One year before that, township police purchased nine night vision sniper scopes worth more than $100,000 combined.

Voorhees and Washington Township officials could not be reached for comment.

Despite certain militarized acquisitions, department leaders said they want to see the program continue. They want to keep using it to improve their departments and save the taxpayers money.

"It’s an asset," said Donald Brown, a lieutenant with the Hi-Nella Police Department in Camden County.

Reporter Chris Ullery contributed to this report.