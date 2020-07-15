The 36th annual Fred Kaley 5K Race will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

This year's run will begin at 8 a.m. at Antrim Township Community Park, 12315 Grant Shook Road, and the route will follow the township's shared use trail, plus a small portion of a local road.

Based on Pennsylvania and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the race will be limited to 240 participants.

Registration is online only and the deadline is noon on Wednesday, July 22. There will be no race day registration.

To register, go to:

https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Greencastle/36thAnnualFredKaley5K

The cost is $30 and proceeds benefit the Greencastle Flyers Youth Track and Cross Country Club.

Race packets — including bib numbers, shirts and safety pins — will be available from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Runners must wear masks to receive race packets, in the bathroom and at the starting line.

To ensure social distancing, participants are asked not to go to the starting line until two minutes before race time.

In addition, people should not gather in crowds at the finish line.

There will be no awards ceremony. Awards will be delivered or mailed to recipients.

Awards will be presented to the top to male and female finishers, as well as the top three male and female finishers in each age group: 12 and under; 13-15; 16-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-69; and 70-plus.

Results will be posted on the Greencastle Flyers website and Facebook group page.

For more information, contact Rich Secrest, race director, at:

richsecrest@hotmail.com