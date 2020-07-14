Radio station WBCB plans to host first event in August but date has not been finalized.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Democratic challenger Christina Finello will participate in three debates this political season, their campaigns have confirmed, but confusion remains as to when and where all the debates will take place.

Fitzpatrick’s campaign announced Saturday that he would participate in a debate in August at WBCB Radio and a second in October at Bucks County Community College’s Gene and Marlene Epstein Campus in Bristol Township. A third is being planned in October at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown Township.

However, the Fitzpatrick campaign said it hasn’t heard from the Finello campaign to confirm the debates. "We’re waiting on her campaign," said Fitzpatrick spokeswoman Kate Constantini. The Finello campaign hasn’t heard from Fitzpatrick’s camp, either, said campaign manager Ali Anderson.

WBCB Radio in Bristol Township plans to hold a debate on the radio but the details have yet to be worked out, said Rick Rickman, station news director. He said the station had requested a debate for the week of Aug. 17 or Aug. 24.

"The Fitzpatrick campaign has agreed, while the Finello campaign prefers a date in the last two weeks of October," he said. "Finello’s campaign manager stated they would like to reach voters when they have more interest, closer to the election."

"Our concern at WBCB," Rickman said, "is many voters may send in mail-in ballots in mid-October as new laws allow voters to apply for, receive and send in these ballots 50 days before an election. If a debate is held after they send in their ballot and the debate influences their (voting) decision one way or the other, they may not be able to adjust."

He added that with a surge in COVID-19 illness possible in the fall, there could be added governmental guidelines that could affect the scheduling of a debate at that time.

The Finello campaign confirmed it will attend an Oct. 6 or 8 debate at the community college’s Lower Bucks campus. Bill Pezza, a BCCC social sciences professor, will moderate the debate as he has in the past.

The public will not be invited to the event because of the coronavirus, but the debate will be livestreamed.

The third debate is still in the planning stages. The Fitzpatrick campaign said it will be hosted by Delaware Valley College, but Ardith Talbott, of the League of Women Voters of Bucks County, said the league and the Central Bucks County Chamber of Commerce are working "to finalize the date and place." Vail Garvin, CEO of the chamber, said the two organizations have been working together to host debates for almost 20 years.

"We look forward to a substantive and detailed discussion on the issues with candidate Christina Finello," the Fitzpatrick campaign said in a statement. It went on to thank organizers "for ensuring compliance with CDC and Bucks County Health Department guidelines and for continuing the Bucks County tradition of hosting these three congressional debates and providing the voters in our community the information they need to make informed decisions about the candidates seeking to represent them."

In its own statement, Finelllo’s campaign said, "We can't wait to hold Brian Fitzpatrick accountable for siding with Donald Trump in Washington, and that's why we've already agreed to three debates."

Fitzpatrick, a lawyer, certified public accountant and former FBI agent, has held the 1st District seat since 2016, following in the footsteps of his late brother, Congressman Michael Fitzpatrick. Finello, a lawyer and social services administrator, is a member of Ivyland Borough Council.