Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews will spray patch roads throughout Erie County this week.

Crews will patch the Bayfront Parkway in Erie, Route 89 in North East Township, Route 197 in Summit Township, State Line Road in Venango Township, Old State Road in Franklin Township, Peffer Road in Fairview Township and East Peach Street in Platea.

Manual patching is scheduled on Lake Pleasant Road in Millcreek.

Crews also will seal cracks on Route 6 in LeBoeuf and Union townships and on Edinboro Road in Washington Township.

Drainage pipes will be replaced on Townline Road and Route 426 in North East Township.

Shoulder cutting is scheduled along Route 20 in Harborcreek Township.