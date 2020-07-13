Hospitals in Bucks, Montgomery counties still have strict guidelines on visitors as they try to protect non-COVID-19 patients, staff from the coronavirus.

Abington Hospital, Jefferson Health, treated 200 patients infected with the deadly coronavirus in April. Now the hospital has 20 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, while hospitals in the South and West are swamped with cases.

"We’ve discharged over 1,000 COVID patients back home safely to their families," said Dr. Gerard Cleary, chief of staff and chief medical officer at the hospital.

Cleary said there’s no clear-cut data yet to explain why the disease isn’t causing the same hospitalization rates here now as in other parts of the country but he thinks, anecdotally, it may be that the disease has played itself out in local nursing facilities and is now sickening more young people as businesses and bars reopen.

While some young people can still get seriously ill, many recover without the need for hospitalization.

Since young people can still can pass the virus to older adults prone to more serious complications, vigilance and mask wearing are still very important, as there could be a resurgence in infections, stressed Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Department of Health.

Other local hospitals also have seen a decline in caseloads recently, though St. Mary Medical Center in Middletown saw a small uptick last week.

The steep drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations has allowed the hospitals to revisit the curtailed visitation policies they put into place when the pandemic first struck. All have eased restrictions, but some more so than others.

All require that visitors are age 18 or older and wear face masks. Anyone with a fever or respiratory symptoms will not be permitted to visit a patient.

"When we were at the peak, we were very restricted," Cleary said, noting that most patients were not allowed visitors, except those at the beginning and end of life.

Now, however, patients at Abington are allowed one visitor at a time, except for COVID-19 patients who still are not allowed visitors, except in rare circumstances.

"Our care teams will always compassionately consider the circumstances of each patient and are encouraged to adjust these guidelines — particularly for end-of-life situations," Abington notes in its guidelines.

The hospital doesn’t say when visitation can start, but notes that all visits must end at 7 p.m. Visitors at both the main hospital in Abington and at Abington-Lansdale must come through specific entrances where they can be screened. Those with upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms will not be admitted. For those who cannot visit, the hospital staff will set up a video visit with the patient through the use of technology, the hospital states.

Jefferson-Health Northeast, with its Bucks County Hospital in Falls and its Torresdale hospital in Philadelphia is allowing one visitor per patient from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for most non-COVID patients, and two parents in the neonatal intensive care unit. Some patients with cognitive inabilities are allowed a visitor to stay with them 24 hours a day.

At. St. Mary, one designated visitor is allowed for non-COVID patients who are not immunocompromised during the patient’s stay. The person can visit for two hours, once a day, from noon to 6 p.m. Critical care visitation hours are limited to 1 hour, between noon and 2 p.m.

"Screened, designated visitors must check in with the nurses’ station to be directed to the patient room and must remain there for the duration of their visit," St. Mary notes in its guidelines. "At this time, visitors are not permitted to use the cafeteria, walk in and out of the nursing unit or use common spaces such as waiting area or lobbies.

St. Mary does not allow visitors in the emergency department, except for the parent of a minor child, or in special circumstances that are decided on a case-by-case basis. The hospital also does not permit visits to immunocompromised patients at this time. These includes oncology patients and patients at the outpatient infusion center and radiation therapy center.

Holy Redeemer Hospital in Abington is allowing one visitor or support person per day during visiting hours, which range from noon to 7 p.m. "Visitors must wear a mask at all times ensuring both nose and mouth are covered and must stay in the room with the patient while practicing social distancing."

Doylestown Hospital also now allows one visitor per patient, except for pediatrics, where two visitors are allowed, and for end-of-life care, where four visitors are allowed in the patient’s room, where they must stay. Patients in the intensive care unit are allowed visitors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All other patients, with the exception of those in treatment for COVID-19, are permitted visitors from noon to 8 p.m., said hospital spokesman Ron Watson.

At Grand View Hospital in West Rockhill, most patients are permitted one visitor but anyone who has traveled internationally, on a cruise ship or to any one of several southern or western states recently is not permitted in the facility unless they have quarantined for 14 days. A list of the states is located on the hospital’s website at https://www.gvh.org/.

Capital Health with hospitals in Trenton and Hopewell, New Jersey, attracts patients from Morrisville and Yardley. It also has a one visitor at a time for non-Covid wards between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. but does not want visitors to have traveled to states subject to travel advisories within the past 14 days. Hospital spokeswoman Kate Stier said Thursday that the Hopewell Campus currently had no COVID-19 patients in the hospital. All visitor regulations are on the hospital’s website at https://www.capitalhealth.org/coronavirus.

Lower Bucks Hospital permits "only one visitor at a time, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., for a maximum of 30 minutes." The visitor must remain at the patient’s bedside while in the hospital.

"We recognize that visitors are a significant part of the healing process and we are very pleased to be able to allow patients visitation with friends and family once again," Lower Bucks’ statement noted.