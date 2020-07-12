Sitting judges help to ease strain on vacant 2nd Ward following loss of another senior judge.

An Erie magisterial district court already without a full-time judge is about to become even more short-handed.

Joseph Weindorf, one of two local senior district judges helping to handle the workload in the district court that covers Erie’s Second Ward on the city’s east side, said his current commission runs out on Tuesday and he has opted not to extend or renew it.

That leaves only one local senior judge, Mark Krahe, available to help cover the duties in the office, as well as duties in other area district courts as needed.

Erie County court officials said they are managing the situation as best they can through the willingness of other sitting district judges in Erie and around the county to help with the 2nd Ward District Court’s workload. Officials have also reached an agreement with a senior district judge from Clarion County to help out in the local district courts one day a week, Erie County Court Administrator Robert Catalde said.

But Erie County President Judge John J. Trucilla said the situation is becoming more challenging with the loss of another senior district judge and sitting district judges who are already "stretched thin" handling their own growing caseloads.

Trucilla said filling the position "is something that is definitely high on our priority list because we have depleted our resources."

The 2nd Ward district judge position has been vacant since the fall, when longtime judge Paul Urbaniak retired after serving four six-year terms on the bench.

Bill Cole ran opposed for the position during the 2019 municipal election, but he resigned in January after failing to earn his certification after attending a mandated state-run legal education course.

The next opportunity for the seat to be filled through election is in 2021, county officials said. The position can be filled before then through an appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf.

State Rep. Patrick Harkins of Erie, D-1st Dist., said he and Trucilla had been working "pretty diligently" on trying to line up some people interested in being appointed to the position when the COVID-19 outbreak hit in March and "put everything on hold."

Harkins also said that, as far as he knows, no one has shown interest in the position. The person filling the seat must live in the area the court covers.

The bulk of the 2nd Ward District Court’s workload has been handled for much of this year by senior district judges, retired judges who return to service to help with caseloads or to fill a judicial vacancy. There are limits on how much they can be paid for their work each month.

Krahe served as district judge in Wesleyville Borough and Harborcreek and Lawrence Park townships for 18 years before retiring at the end of 2017. Weindorf served for more than 18 years as district judge in what was then Erie’s 4th Ward District Court.

Frank Abate, a senior judge who had served as district judge in the North East area for 36 years, also helped cover the 2nd Ward District Court this year. But Trucilla announced in May that the county would no longer utilize Abate’s services after he reportedly repeated racial slurs during a conversation with court staff.

Trucilla said that, with a "very short list" of available magisterial district judges in Erie County, court officials have been looking to neighboring counties in an effort to line up senior district judges who could help out. The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts is aware of the situation and knows that getting help in the busy east Erie district court is a high priority, and officials there have been trying to help out, he said.

But there are also very few senior judges in neighboring counties, and it does not make sense to look for help from faraway counties, Trucilla said.

Catalde said Erie County has been "very lucky" that the other sitting district judges have been willing to step out and help out with the caseload. Those judges are "filling in a significant amount of time," he said, noting that court officials have set a schedule for the 2nd Ward District Court that runs into December.

There are 13 magisterial district courts in Erie County, with five in the city.

"All of our current magisterial district judges are taking the pressure off," Trucilla said.

