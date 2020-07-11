Republicans in Pennsylvania House of Representatives want to know why so many laid-off workers are waiting months for compensation.

Bucks County’s Republican state representatives say they’ve received numerous calls from laid off and furloughed residents who haven’t been able to get unemployment compensation.

Now, they are calling for an investigation into what they say is the failure of the state unemployment compensation program.

"Our district offices have dealt with hundreds if not thousands of constituents who have applied for unemployment, and many have yet to collect benefits or receive a resolution to filing claims. Daily, constituents call to request assistance with claims dating back to March," a letter sent to House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster read.

The lawmakers are requesting the House Government Oversight Committee investigate.

"In addition, we have had many constituents call regarding fraudulent claims, as they received checks for claims they did not apply for; they are concerned about identity theft and how this may impact their income taxes in 2020," the representatives added.

The letter was signed by Bucks County Reps. Frank Farry, R-142, of Langhorne; Wendi Thomas, R-178, of Northampton; Craig Staats, R-145, of Quakertown;, Meghan Schroeder, R-29, of Warminster; K.C. Tomlinson, R-18, of Bensalem; and Todd Polinchock, R-144, of Chalfont.

The letter acknowledged that with the COVID-19 pandemic, "Pennsylvania has experienced the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression. Our residents have been struggling not only with the impact of the virus but also with the impact of an outdated and obsolete Pennsylvania unemployment compensation system."

The letter stated that while the General Assembly has designated funds for system upgrades and updates, and for additional staffing to handle claims, "the number of unresolved cases continue to be staggering."

Thomas said Friday she understands that the state Department of Labor and Industry workers "are trying their best," to process claims. She wanted to know why system upgrades approved by the legislature have not been able to handle the increased demand. She worries about workers like "poor single moms, calling every week trying to get paid."

Farry said Friday that the legislature enacted regulations to try to help L&I deal with the crisis but the system still is overwhelmed. "The system has since collapsed under its own weight," he said.

One of the issues that could be causing delays is the filing for unemployment by self-employed and "gig" workers who could not apply for unemployment before the coronavirus pandemic struck. They are now allowed to file to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website established by Pennsylvania through the federal CARES Act.

Penny Ickes, the L&I communications director, said Friday that "the COVID-19 pandemic has created a historic surge of workers who need and are applying for unemployment compensation, with many people filing for the first time. New federal laws also have made big changes to increase payments to many people and made others eligible to help financially stabilize them."

She added that before the pandemic, unemployment was low and a near record number of people had jobs in Pennsylvania and the Office of Unemployment Compensation (UC) was staffed for those conditions. "In a matter of days, the pandemic caused the highest unemployment on record," she said.

Since March 15, nearly 3 million people have applied for regular Pennsylvania unemployment compensation and the new federal programs. The department has paid nearly $25 billion in benefits.

"While we still have work to do, it is important to note that 90 percent of eligible claimants have received a payment. The remaining 10 percent of claims could not be processed automatically and must be individually reviewed by staff," she said. Those reviews are ongoing.

The department has taken significant steps to ramp up staffing to address the historic demand, she added. A robust hiring and training operation increased customer service staffing by 106% since mid-March. On March 15, there were 775 employees supporting UC service center operations compared to the current total of 1,599. Since March 15, UC employees have also worked more than 182,000 overtime hours.

"We know it is difficult for those who are waiting and we are working as hard as possible to ensure they get the benefits they deserve," Ickes said.

Farry said lawmakers are "frustrated" because citizens call their offices when they can’t get through to someone at the labor department and the legislative staffers try to help the constituents, but the issues still aren’t resolved when the lawmakers forward the requests to the L&I Department.

"It almost feels like we’re not getting help," he said, when he knows that the legislative employees are trying hard to resolve the issues for constituents.