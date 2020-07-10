Looking for a bird-watching buddy? Kayla loves sunbathing in the window and looking out at the birds. She has spotted some rare species, but right now she has her sights set on what will be her most important find: a forever family.

Three-year-old Kayla was living under an abandoned house in the city when she was rescued by Northeast Animal Rescue. This is one torti with no ‘tude. Kayla is a sweet and affectionate girl who will always find her way to an empty lap. She loves to snuggle with her foster family and will curl up for a nap on your lap. Kayla also appreciates chin scratches and purrs for more head rubs. If you're looking for a cuddly companion, Kayla is the one for you. She is good with older children and gets along well with other cats.

Kayla is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines and tested negative for the feline leukemia and immunodeficiency viruses. For more information about Kayla, or to fill out an adoption application, visit http://nar.rescuegroups.org .

Hubba hubba — Bubba is quite the hunk!

Three-year-old Bubba was recently rescued by Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue after being found as a stray. This handsome gray-and-white pup is a bigger boy at 60 pounds and has proven himself to be a very good boy while boarding at a veterinary office. The rescue is looking for a foster home or a forever home for Bubba, who is up-to-date on vaccinations. He will be neutered prior to adoption. To learn more about Bubba, send an email to rags2richesrescue@gmail.com .