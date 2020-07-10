Now is a great time to adopt a new family member from the Burlington County Animal Shelter. Through July 31, adult cat adoption fees are waived and adoption fees for adult pitties are only $17.76. For more information, call the shelter at 609-265-5073 and press 4 to speak to a staff member.

Calling all cat lovers with a creative streak! Now, here’s a guy who needs not only a new home, but a new name. And the more awesome, the better!

This sweet 8-year-old boy was surrendered to the shelter with the name ‘Poopy.’ Maybe that was a case of an unfortunate misspelling. We’re sure his new family will come up with an even better moniker befitting their new member.

With his dark hair and sideburns, ‘Poopy’ is one cool cat. He must be wondering why he didn’t get a cool name like Elvis or Presley? This mild-mannered, middle-aged boy was surrendered for no fault of his own, and is ready to eschew bachelorhood for family life again. While he can be a little nervous at first, ‘Poopy’ responds quickly to a friendly face and a gentle hand.

You’ve heard of Rocket Man ... here’s Rocket Dog! Rocket Dog doesn’t have a song written about him yet, but whoever adopts Rocket will surely be singing his praises.

This striking fellow is ready to blast out of the shelter and make a perfect landing into his new home. Rocket loves to be a part of your daily activities, whether that’s walking, jogging, hiking or hanging out at home. Rocket is such a handsome boy that he attracts lots of attention. But Rocket is really more of a low-key guy who can be nervous and unsure of himself at times. Rocket would love a quiet home with an experienced owner who doesn’t have young children or other pets. To meet ’Poopy’ or Rocket, call the Burlington County Animal Shelter at 609-265-5073 and select option four to speak to a staff member.

Are you working from home right now? Consider being a short-term foster for a Burlington County Animal Shelter pet. Because the shelter is open to the public only by appointment, animals are not moving out as quickly as usual. Short-term fosters can help the shelter avoid overcrowding and get adoptable animals some needed visibility. For more information, call the shelter at 609-265-5073 and press 4 to speak to a staff member.