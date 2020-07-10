Residents will be able to voice concerns and ask questions during the in-person event, where capacity will be limited to 20 people.

The Newtown Township Police Department will hold its first town hall meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 23 at the township municipal building, 100 Municipal Drive.

Residents of Newtown Township and Wrightstown are welcome to attend, but attendance at the in-person event will be limited to 20 people because of coronavirus concerns, officials said. Newtown Township police provide coverage for Wrightstown.

Masks will be required of attendees, who will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Due to mask requirements and our attempts to get people to freely open up on topics that may be discussed, the event will not be televised or recorded," Newtown Township Police Chief John Hearn said.

Those unable to attend can email questions, concerns and issues to PoliceTownHall@newtownpa.gov.

Hearn said that one of his goals when hired as chief in February of 2019 was to establish a regular schedule of town halls and frequently attend meetings of community groups.

"Unfortunately in 2020, the COVID-19 crisis occurred which hampered those community outreach efforts, followed by the unfortunate incident in Minneapolis and subsequent instances of protest and civil unrest around the country," the chief said.

"I, along with my board of supervisors, felt it was important to meet face to face and reiterate that the Newtown Township Police Department is here to serve and protect, and to reassure our community of our commitment to fairness, respect and dignity for everyone and to continue to build trust and legitimacy.

"Although this is not an ideal time to encourage our residents to gather together, we felt the need to reassure our residents."

A news release announcing the town hall stated it will be an opportunity for residents to "find out about policing in your neighborhoods, get an overview of our township police operations, how we uphold the highest ethical standards, promote accountability in our department and profession and strengthen constructive community engagement.

"This is an opportunity to open the dialogue between our police and our community members, meet new friends and neighbors and discover that we are in this together."

More town halls will be scheduled if response to this one is good, officials said.

"We are desperately seeking a return to normal so that we can go back to our normal community engagement and relation functions such as coffee with a cop, water ice with a cop, etc," Hearn said.

Newtown Township is one of many area police departments that, before the pandemic, held coffee with a cop and similar events to promote solid relations with the public.