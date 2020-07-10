



Magisterial District Judge Daniel Baranoski was sworn in last month as president of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania.

The professional association represents more than 600 magisterial district judges, senior magisterial district judges and Philadelphia municipal court judges. Its purpose is to foster, promote, and advance the study and application of the laws pertaining to, administered by and affecting its members, the proper observance of judicial ethics and moral obligations, the dissemination of legal and other information for the better performance of the duties of such offices, and for social purposes as provided in the nonprofit, non-partisan organization.

A former police detective, Baranoski has been a magisterial district judge for the last 13 years, serving Hulmeville, Langhorne, Langhorne Manor, Lower Southampton, Middletown and Penndel.

Bowman’s Hill appoints executive director

Peter Couchman has joined Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve in Solebury as its new executive director. He began leading the 134-acre preserve — the nation’s only museum-accredited native plant collection — on June 29.

Prior to joining BHWP, Couchman served for seven years as the first executive director of High Glen Gardens in Frederick, Maryland, following two years as its head gardener. The 64-acre private estate is in the process of being transitioned to a public garden.

"Peter Couchman is a proven leader and fundraiser for dynamic organizations in transition," said Judy Eby, chair of the preserve’s board of trustees. "He really embraces the preserve’s mission regarding the importance of native plants."

SCORE Bucks County announces new board

SCORE Bucks County, a local chapter of a national nonprofit organization focused on mentoring business owners and entrepreneurs, has announced new leadership.

Linda Zangrilli, who recently was named the chapter’s first woman chair, has chosen fellow SCORE mentor Vicki Brown, owner of Harmony Clean Inc. in Doylestown, to serve as vice chair.

Other new leaders include Nina DeRosa, recording secretary; Wayne King, membership chair, Edward Tirello, seminar chair; Dick Kroger, treasurer; Al Casadei, operations committee chair; Charlie Morris, technology and marketing Committee chair; Erwin Michelfelder, fundraising committee chair; and Tony Moore, community outreach committee chair.

Each executive committee members has been charged with formulating goals and metrics to measure them. photos

Real estate firm honors associates

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, the largest residential brokerage in the U.S. based on sales, has recognized a number of its Bucks County associates for their recent sales success.

Associates with two offices received 8th Annual REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International America’s Best Real Estate Professionals Awards, putting them among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the nation. They are: the Mary Dwyer and Amie Easterly Team, of Yardley; and the Jack Lacey Team, of Newtown.

Office leaders for the month of May were: Buckingham office, Amy Williams, for listings, and Kathie Yates, volume and units; Doylestown office, Trish Rooney and the Marybeth Mack Team, for listings; Kurt Marhefka, Frank Pacifico, Barb Kueny and Naomi Kuzyna, for volume; and Amy Emery, and the Guarino Homes Group, for units; New Hope office, Sharon Spadaccini, units; Steve Darlington Team, listings; and Fran McNinch Team, volume; Newtown office, Marianne Lang, volume and units, and the Menno Team, listings; Southampton office, Peggy House, listings; Lauren Talvet, volume; Linda Kotzen, units; Jodi & Robert Costin Team, listings and units; Al DiFrancesco Team, volume; and, from the Yardley office, Patrick Kashinsky, volume and units; Andrew Jacobs, units; Nancy Goldberg Team, listings.

In addition, the Yardley office welcomed Matthew White and Makenzie Kelly as sales associates. Formerly with Keller Williams, White, of Yardley, is president of the board of the Newtown Office Park Association and a member of the Bucks County Association of Realtors. Kelly, of Trenton, New Jersey, formerly worked with the Trenton Board of Education.

Other business news

Gina Rubel, CEO of Furia Rubel Communications, and Jennifer Simpson Carr, director of business development, have been recognized by LAWDRAGON among the 2020 LAWDRAGON Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting. Rubel and Carr work with a team of legal marketing and public relations experts as well as clients in 24 states. Headquartered in Doylestown Township, Furia Rubel Communications is a PR and marketing agency that became a leading professional services communications boutique.

Lee & Associates, a national full-service commercial real estate firm, recently announced the addition of Kimberly Jacobsen, a veteran in the Industrial real estate market. Jacobsen joins the brokerage team in the firm’s Plymouth Meeting office. Her focus will include tenant representation, portfolio strategy, site selection, land development, property acquisition and disposition, as well as landlord representation of industrial and supply chain-oriented real estate for clients on a national level.

Tony Parisi has joined Strategic Exit Advisors, a Doylestown-based investment bank specializing in mergers, acquisitions and other strategic advisory services for middle market business owners, as a managing director. Parisi will be a part of SEA’s client deal team. He has 30 years of serving clients in a diversity of industries, including technology, cable/telecom, manufacturing, construction and renewable energy.

Denise Hackendahl has been named executive director of Inspire Culture First, a new human resources consulting firm created by Inspire Federal Credit Union of Newtown Township. She will also remain vice president of organizational growth and development for Inspire FCU. Hackendahl brings more than 15 years’ experience in human resources to her new role.