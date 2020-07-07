WAYNE TWP. -- Ellwood City American Legion Post 157 will host a free summer picnic for members, their family and guests at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Ellwood-Wampum Rod and Gun Club, 2406 Wampum Road.

Reservations are needed by July 24 by calling Joseph Fisher at 724-758-6227 or Brandon Fisher at 724-971-9247.

Members are asked to bring a side dish to share. Hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and table service are provided.

Regular meetings of the post are 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the rod and gun club. All veterans are welcome and first-year memberships are free.