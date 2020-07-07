Presque Isle is a natural world where you and I can slowly walk and explore the natural world. Theses times on the park tend to help us walk out of our troubles and bring calm back to our lives.

The morning I write this the sky is cloudless, clear and blue except that, far away in the sunrise, a few fluffy white clouds drift in and out of the eastern sky. Spring has just left us and the summer greenery keeps leaping from tree to tree on Presque Isle State Park.

Wildflowers are busy popping their flowers. A squirrel flits across the Multi-Purpose Trail just 10 feet in front of me as I pass Leo’s Landing area. On the pond right off The Feather platform, two fishermen, one at least 60 and the other about 12, are casting into the shallows there. A friend recently told me he stops here many mornings before he goes to the office. He usually casts into the shallows here and catches and releases two or more small northern pike most days.

I stop and watch the older man teach the child how to cast the correct way. I visualize that a grandfather is enjoying companionship with his grandson. As I continue to stroll, joggers and runners pass me with a, “Hi, beautiful day out here, isn’t it?” In the first mile of my walk, I stop and talk to five or six people about the park as a few young parents, singly and in pairs, pushing baby carriages along the trail.

As I continue, I think about the words of French poet and art critic Charles Baudelaire, back in 1862 who wrote, “A multitude of small delights constitute happiness.” That is what Presque Isle dishes up every day.

For those of us working to increase our sense of peace, creativity and calm during this crazy period of COVID-19, walking on Presque Isle could be the answer. Doing this allows us to be surrounded by birds, wildlife and a continuously changing scene all nicely laid out before us.

Like many of you, I feel like we have all spent an eternity with masks and social distancing. However, it has only been five months out of our lifetimes. This pandemic will eventually end. While there is not a way to know what areas of our lives might change forever, at least walking on Presque Isle will help make getting through this whole adventure a bit easier.

I do not know about you, but when I get to walk, it wakes up my awareness of the world around me. A photographer friend says Presque Isle enlivens his senses, and that is why he is out on the park at sunrise each day. One doctor I had as a client before I retired told me he walks either at Presque Isle or Asbury Woods every morning he can. He does so to help him rehearse and schedule his upcoming day in his mind.

Some people walk to simply walk out a complicated personal problem. Sometimes all of us walk with a tangled situation that needs sorting. Walking in nature tends to force our minds into a sorting-out process. I especially enjoy the calm, quiet and wildlife of a walk on the park.

However, this only works for some people when they make sure they do it solo. Doing it alone will help focus their mind. No distractions should be allowed. Yet, we can still see, hear and smell nature. This fact tends to calm the fierce tigers lurking within their minds.

Back in 1913, Marcel Proust, the French novelist, coined a saying that still holds true today. “The only real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

When we walk by ourselves, we may find that we are not alone. Almost without realizing it, we will become engaged with a much bigger world than our little corner with its problems and adventures. This helps us relax and helps our mind focus more closely.

We are unlikely to solve all our problems on that first walk. Instead, the problem stays with us as a traveling companion. We still will notice the raccoon up in a nearby tree, and our mind will focus on that for a while.

For many of us, thought phrases may well flash through our minds. What about that --- I could try --- But what about --- I wonder if that might work. All these, plus many more, can begin cycling through our thoughts.

As you walk, you may well see a squirrel dart across the Multi-Purpose Trail in front of you, or a heron catching a small fish on Horseshoe Pond. One of the park’s bald eagles might be roosting in a dead tree in the Waterworks area or near Misery Bay. All these are comforting and might perhaps help open your mind to a more in-depth thought process.

If you decide on a trip to North Pier, which happens to be a great side trip, you might get lucky and see one of our resident mink family catch a large fish and drag it home for the family. These cute but fierce little creatures are wonderful fishermen, and at times great bandits and as they try to steal the fishermen’s bait right out their buckets.

During your walks on Presque Isle or anywhere else, you will be nuzzling up to nature. Feeling a connection with nature has real and therapeutic effects on your sense of well-well-being. This is exceptionally true now due to our long COVID-19 adventure. A recent study by the University of Michigan concluded that even 20 minutes at a time could measurably reduce the levels of our stress hormones. That is particularly true If you can get a little exercise while you are outside.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, when you are stressed, your muscles tense up, your heart rate increases, and, most likely, you will become irritable. However, the act of moving can help turn down your body’s natural fight-or-flight response and make you more resilient in the face of challenging situations.

You do not need any special skills to start putting one foot in front of the other — and you also do not need a mountain trail to go for a hike in the wild. We have several nearby places to walk. You need to merely venture out to more secluded paths and our local parks and beaches.

Another factor is walking or hiking on natural trails of Presque Isle, Erie Bluffs State Park, Scott Park or Asbury Woods can improve your balance and stability. When you are hiking a natural trail, the terrain forces you to walk along the uneven landscape, loaded with curves, inclines and declines. It forces you to engage your core muscles. Roots, rocks and the plant life lining the paths add even more of a challenge by adding another element of core stabilization and balance to your hikes.

In the words of Julia Cameron, noted author, “We can walk our way to sanity. We can walk to clarity. Baffled and confused, we can walk our way to the next right step.”

See you walking on the park!!

Gene Ware is the author of nine books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.