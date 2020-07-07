The in-person awards ceremony could not be held this year at Greencastle-Antrim Middle School since schools were closed due to COVID-19, but recipients still were honored.

G-AMS representatives visited the homes of the Kim Muller Sparkle Award winners, the Career of Excellence award winners and the spelling and geography bee winners. Other awards were handed out during book drop-off and yearbook pick-up times.

Recipients of the Kim Muller Sparkle awards were Claire Paci, Chase Davidson and Morgan Wilson. The three were recognized for demonstrating the district’s six pillars of character — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship — in an exemplary manner. The award was created last spring in honor of long-time wellness teacher Kim Muller, who passed away from breast cancer on Aug. 17, 2019.

Spelling bee winners were Amani Mwaipaja, Isaiah Owolabi and Neil Rayarao.

Geography bee winner was Joshua Wolff.





Career of Excellence

Educational Career of Excellence awards were presented to students who maintained a 4.0 during their years at G-AMS: Kiersten Bruns, Mary Murray, Adriana Burk, Haley Noblit, Samantha Ernst, Claire Paci, Ethan Ford, Cameron R., Payton Glaser, Myles Rhodes, Rylee Hepfer, Hunter Smiley, Calleigh Hull, Sajel Sriram, Jordan Hunt, Addison Stouffer, Joshua Johnson, Emelia Stouffer, Mia Jones, Ainsley Swindell, Miana Kauffman, Joshua Wolff, Austin Lehman, Shelby Zimmerman and Piper Linn.

All A’s

Grade 6 — Kadence Abbott, Sawyer Allen, Liliana Arters, Gavin Baker, Jacqueline Bautista, Olivia Beaver, Benjamin Belleau, Nathaniel Bender, Addyson Berquist, Sahana Bharath, Logan Bohrer, Anna Booze, Emma Bowers, Brielle Boyer, Ralph Bradley, Boden Brookens, Dustyn Burkett, Dorilee Cain, Isabelle Coles, Corinne Dean, Sean Detwiler, Nyla DeVaughn, Michael Doncheski, Spencer Doyle, Abigail Eagler, Camille Flohr, Moira Flynn

Emily Forrester, Michayla Fretz, Sydney Funk, Gwen Furnish, Reyannon Gearhart, Parker Gelsinger, Isabella Grams, Sean Griffin, Camryn Guthrie, Avery Hinkle, Avery Horst, Kinzee Hudson, Cole Johnson, Avery Jones, Kylie Kerns, Vlad Kirylka, Acacia Long, Brianna Lopez, Rebecca Manahan, Caterina Marchiano, Tayten Martin, Giselle McCray, Elliott McGill, Georgia Meals, Kinley Myers, Cooper Noblit, Brady Papa, Noah Parks, Neha Patel, Addison Powers, Clayton Price

Lydia Pryke, Emma Reed, Kelsey R., Wren Roberts, Lucas Rock, Gabrielle Sanchez, Adam Seylar, Emma Shaffer, Noah Shifflett, Madison Simmons, Trey Smith, Ella Steele, Sojourner Stevenson, Kiara Suders, Josephine Thomas, Taylor Thompson, Andrew Timmons, Brayden Todd, Brady Tosten, Kennedy Tripp, Madison Verbanick, Taylor Watts and Joshua Woodruff

Grade 7 — Hayden Anderson, Peyton Anderson, Claire Barnes, Liliana Basalik, Andrew Bowers, Riley Burns, Nolan Carr, Alexander Carter, Anthony Ciaverella, Briana Cosey, Mackade Cosey, Kylie Dunagan, John Flynn, Cassidi Freeman, Caleb Fritz, Evan Gibble, Noah Gochenauer, Aiyanna Gonyea, Maria Gorbsky, Brooke Guthrie, Ava Guzic, Natalie Hanks, Hunter Harbaugh, Jensen Keefer, Morgan Kline, Addison Kuhaneck

Nate Kuhn, Derek Latta, Bailey Leckron, John Lewis, Caroline Logsdon, Danielle Long, Mattson Lucabaugh, Austin Martin, Erica Martin, Gabrielle Martin, Dillon McDonald, Raymond Meals, Addison Miller, Brett Miller, Emily Mowen, Makayla Oberholzer, Shaina Overcash, Isaiah Owolabi, Zachary Paris, Ta’Nya Patterson, Jacqueline Plezia, Carmella Poper, Anusha Rajesh

Neil Rayarao, Alyssa Reaves, Nicholas Reed, Catalina Reiber, Ian Reid, Connor Rennekamp, Morgan Rennekamp, Zhen Reuter, Maria Reyes Diaz, Gracie Russell, Lucy Smith, Khadijah Spall, Carter Starliper, Alexis Streightiff, Gia Susan John, Riley Wagner, Bailey Wilhide, Abigail Wolfe and Emma Zeis

Grade 8 — Caleb Baine, Katrina Bennett, Kiersten Bruns, Adriana Burk, Carter Coons, Ewan Coy, Jett Dasilva, Blake Diller, Samantha Ernst, Ethan Ford, Payton Glaser, Rylee Hepfer, Calleigh Hull, Jordan Hunt, Madelyn Jentzsch, Joshua Johnson, Mia Jones, Miana Kauffman, Chloe King, Austin Lehman, Piper Linn, Mali Luger, Cash Monn, Lydia Mowen, Mary Murray, Julie Needham

Haley Noblit, Claire Paci, Victoria Pellicano, Lola Pressler, Cameron R., Myles Rhodes, Logan Shifflett, Camden Simmons, Hunter Smiley, Catherine Sollenberger, Seth Spangler, Sajel Sriram, Addison Stouffer, Emelia Stouffer, Ainsley Swindell, Kayla Walker, Quincey Warren, Kyle Wenger, Joshua Wolff, Brianna Woodring and Shelby Zimmerman