SHENANGO TWP. -- In their native habitat, giraffes are an endangered species, but in Jean Koetke's home office they continue to increase in numbers.

There are hundreds of giraffes from the handsome 6-foot-tall giraffe named Jeffrey to many itty bitty ones, and she enjoys them all.

"I dust them every week and I like moving them around and playing with them. The hundreds in the glass case I don't need to dust often," Koetke said recently.

In the 1960s when Koetke and her husband, Richard, were living in San Francisco they visited the zoo there and she was licked by a giraffe.

"This was before I got interested in collecting them, but I was enthralled," she said. "I never forgot it. His tongue was long, bluish purple and sticky."

Koetke always liked giraffes and collected a few, but about 20 years ago when she read "Tall Blondes" by Lynn Sherr she was hooked on the tallest land mammal on Earth. Sherr, was a broadcast journalist, best known for her work on the ABC news magazine and TV show "20/20."

"It just clicked with me. Just like me giraffes are tall and blonde, and tall and blonde like Lynn Sherr, who wrote the book. There is just so much like about these gentle, beautiful animals," Koetke said.

Family and friends who knew she liked giraffes gifted her with many, many giraffes. And now she says she has no room for any more -- unless they are small.

Koetke tries to keep the giraffes corralled in her office, but her husband bought her a 3-foot carved antique giraffe for Christmas which has escaped to the living room.

She also has a large collection at her family's camp at Henrys Bend in Tionesta.

There are many fascinating facts about giraffe that Koetke likes to share, including a giraffe's neck has the same amount of vertebrae, seven, as the human neck, but their vertebrae are just a lot bigger and just like human fingerprints, no two giraffe have the same coat pattern.

Koetke of Shenango Township, is the billing specialist at Rhodes and Northview estates.