Emails show state guidance for Erie County was sometimes last-minute, confusing or contradictory.

On May 29, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper sent a text message to Gov. Tom Wolf’s chief of staff.

"I need to talk to you about going green. Please call me ASAP," she wrote. "There are various factors going on here. We need Erie Co to be green."

Two hours later, there had been no response.

Erie County, which had been among the first in the state to advance to the yellow phase of coronavirus restrictions, was once again being passed over as more than 30 other counties in western and central Pennsylvania got permission to move into the green phase.

"Allegheny is going green?? How does that work??" Dahlkemper texted.

Wolf’s chief of staff, Mike Brunelle, quickly responded that COVID-19 cases were falling in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, while cases in Erie were spiking. Dahlkemper asked for more support from the state in the form of contact tracers.

"Why do I never get a call from you or the Gov." she asked. "Seems like I at least deserve this."

The terse exchange was one of several occasions when Erie County officials voiced dissatisfaction with the communication they received from a state government grappling with an unprecedented public health crisis.

The Erie Times-News reviewed hundreds of emails and other communications between state and county officials received as part of a Right-to-Know request.

Though the vast majority of the emails were routine, some showed frustration among county employees tasked with interpreting the meaning of the state’s guidelines and, in some cases, enforcing them. The guidance the county received from the state was sometimes last-minute, contradictory or confusing, the emails show.

In an interview Thursday, Dahlkemper said the state had done "a good job of communicating." Communication between the state and county was frequent, she said, and state liaisons were responsive to questions.

"But I also know there was frustration on our side," she said. "I don’t know that it’s the fault of the state as much as it was that we were dealing with a pandemic. We were building the plane as we were flying, and I think you could say the same for the state."

Lyndsay Kensinger, Wolf’s press secretary, said the state was in daily communication with Erie County. In a detailed email responding to questions from the Erie Times-News, Kensinger provided a list of dozens of calls between the state Health Department and county officials.

"The administration values and respects our relationship with and feedback from local and county officials," Kensinger said. "The decisions made during the reopening process were data driven and reliant upon quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based, regional approach to reopenings in Pennsylvania."

Confusion over yellow

On May 4, just four days before Erie County was slated to move into the yellow phase, the state offered long-awaited reopening guidance for businesses. It did not give county officials much to work with, according to their emails.

"I am really not seeing much in here that we didn’t know," Dahlkemper wrote in one email. "So why the big delay?"

Karen Tobin, environmental branch director at the Erie County Department of Health, responded with concern.

"This is NOT what I was expecting!" she wrote.

"Looks like every type of business can open, except those specifically mentioned in the Yellow zone list and businesses that can’t maintain social distancing. Guess we get to interpret that????"

"I totally agree," Dahlkemper replied. "Very frustrating to see this so non-specific."

The state provided more detailed guidance for businesses in the yellow phase on May 7 — the day before Erie County was to begin reopening.

"It is the guidance we have been waiting for!" Dahlkemper wrote in an email to Erin Wells, the director of Wolf’s northwest regional office. "Appreciate all your help over this past week, particularly."

A week later, county officials received an email indicating that mini-golf and other outdoor activities might be permitted in the yellow phase.

Tobin, in an email, said that differed from what the county had been communicating to business owners.

"This is horrible that we can’t even get these answers," she wrote. "This makes us definitely look bad and contradictory."

Dahlkemper said Thursday that the state’s early guidance for businesses was fairly ambiguous, but gradually became more specific.

"I understand the complexity of this, and in some ways, I think the state was trying to be more general in their guidance, but as time went on they realized that we in the county level, and businesses, needed more specific (guidance)," she said. "The general just wasn’t going to get us the compliance that we needed."

Kensinger said that "all guidelines were provided as soon as they were completed, and are generally provided to state and county officials before public distribution."

Erie County is lucky to be one of only 10 counties or cities across Pennsylvania that have a dedicated health department, Dahlkemper said Thursday.

The county Health Department staff had expertise that "allowed them to take those general guidelines and interpret them in a way for how we wanted to run things in Erie County," she said.

As for counties without health departments?

"I don’t really know how they were able to interpret that," she said. "I heard frustration across the state on that, but I think a lot of it did fall in those counties that didn’t have a health department."

Disagreement over green

Erie County wouldn’t move to the green phase until June 26, making it one of the last counties in Pennsylvania to shift into the least restrictive phase of the reopening process.

The long stay in the yellow phase generated frustration in the community and questions about what metrics the state was using to justify its decisions.

In an email on June 9, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health provided a list of such metrics and noted that the county had seen a huge jump in cases. One metric tracked the total number of cases over the past 14 days per 100,000 people.

"For Erie that number has been increasing and it is currently at 52.9 per 100,000 and was at 33.1 per 100,000 just 2 weeks ago, which represents a 60% increase," the epidemiologist wrote.

In two different emails, Dahlkemper expressed frustration that the Erie County’s numbers appeared worse because the county had succeeded in suppressing COVID-19 cases earlier in the pandemic.

"I truly believe if we hadn’t done so well for so long, we would be green now," Dahlkemper wrote in one email.

"So looking at this, it still seems to me that our great work early on is keeping us in yellow now," Dahlkemper wrote in an email to Erie County Department of Health Director Melissa Lyon.

Dahlkemper said on Thursday that the state was responsive when asked questions about why Erie County couldn’t move into the green phase. But she wished the state would have considered more factors than COVID-19 data, such as the impact of a prolonged shutdown on the economy and residents’ mental health.

"My frustration was more that sometimes I didn’t feel listened to by the state," she said. "I think there has to be some understanding on the state level that we’re here on the ground, we see what’s going on in our community, and it’s a nuance that maybe the state doesn’t see."

As the county remained in the yellow phase for weeks longer than expected, frustration grew. Local elected officials began openly calling for the state to move Erie County to the green phase so that more businesses could reopen and begin to recover from the shutdown.

At a news conference on June 5, state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, of Millcreek Township, a Democrat like Wolf and Dahlkemper, called on businesses to begin acting as if Erie County were in the green phase, even without permission from the state.

Inside county government, questions began to rise about how to continue enforcing yellow-phase restrictions.

In an early draft of a June 5 news release about Erie County’s call to enter the green phase, Dahlkemper indicated in strong terms that county staff would stop enforcing yellow-phase rules and only enforce green-phase guidelines, even if the state kept the county in the yellow phase.

The final news release included a toned-down version of the statement.

"It would be irresponsible for us to use our limited staff resources to continue enforcing the yellow phase guidelines," the statement ultimately said.

Dahlkemper said on Thursday that in the end, the county did not stop enforcing yellow-phase guidelines until Erie County went green.

"There was a lot of frustration. There’s no doubt that I was very frustrated with the state at that point. But as with anything, I reread (the statement) and discussed with my staff and I dialed it back," she said. "I felt that I was wrong, actually, in my original draft, that I really should not be defying the state’s orders."

The increasing pressure to move Erie County into the green phase left county employees in some uncomfortable positions. In an email on June 8, Lyon said the public statements about letting Erie businesses operate under green-phase rules, while the county remained in the yellow phase, had left the county Health Department "in a very unfavorable position for enforcement or ability to do so."

There were also questions about mask requirements. After Wolf made statements about masks that seemed to contradict existing rules, Lyon asked Dahlkemper in one email if she would consider mandating masks on her own.

One county Health Department employee remarked in another email, "It’s difficult to enforce a requirement when we are telling the people one thing and the governor is telling them the opposite."

Kensinger, Wolf’s press secretary, said the state’s business safety order requiring masks has remained consistent since April.

Wolf has recently clarified and strengthened the state’s mask requirements. On Wednesday, he announced that masks would be mandatory outside the home, including outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

"I’m thrilled with the governor’s mandate," Dahlkemper said Thursday. "I think that takes away some of the ambiguity around masks. We need that clarity."

She said she credits the state for its handling of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mid-June recognized Pennsylvania as one of only three states nationwide that had a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days — though there have been some worrying signs since then, including a spike in cases in Allegheny County.

"In general, I think our state has done a phenomenal job in many areas. Could they have done things better? Of course," Dahlkemper said.

But she attributed much of the confusion to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 emergency.

"There was no government entity ready for this," she said.

