India Nelson provides acts of kindness for the Pemberton area through her Facebook page, Consciously Kind Creator

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — When she sees an opportunity to provide for her neighbors, Pemberton resident India Nelson steps in.

This summer, Nelson is growing more than community by cultivating a backyard garden and giving out the produce it yields for free.

"It feels good to give and feels good to receive," Nelson said. "Now knowing how much time and energy goes into a garden, I'm looking forward to providing for somebody else."

The garden, which Nelson and her family grew using donations from her friends and her personal stimulus payment, will produce lemon cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, watermelon, cantaloupe, berries, lettuce and beans.

Beginning on this week, community members can visit a table at Nelson’s home at 5 p.m. every Tuesday where she’ll set out produce from her garden as well as donated fruits and vegetables from friends and a local farm.

"It's about the love and the positive energy out there," said Nelson’s husband, Don. "With this garden, there are other families that are also growing along with us. I can see the movement that’s grown."

India Nelson has used the free table method in the past, when she sets up "community closets." They’re like yard sales: people from the community donate items that others can pick up for free.

"Especially now with the pandemic, people are struggling," said Karen Ayrer, a Pemberton resident. "It could be a matter of a pair of pants that can make somebody’s day, like wow, I have pants to wear tomorrow, or I'm going to eat tonight."

Ayrer works with Nelson in the Pemberton Township School District Food Services office. She and her husband helped Nelson build the garden.

Nelson has also set up a scholarship fund for area students under her Facebook page name, Consciously Kind Creator. She volunteers at voter registration drives and on occasion hands out gift cards to strangers. Recently, Nelson dressed as Cookie Monster and surprised quarantined neighborhood kids with cookie dough.

"She can sense when a person needs a smile today," Ayrer said. "It has a huge impact on our community. We don’t have a lot of happiness."

About 12 percent of Pemberton’s population live under the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census. In May, about 16 percent of the population was unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nelson’s community service work began about five years ago when she anonymously handed out baskets with recipes and ingredients. Now, she hosts Thanksgiving events for children in juvenile detention centers and community wrapping parties during the holiday season.

"We have two choices, we either go a positive way or a negative way," Don Nelson said. "There's nothing better than your world to see the look in somebody's eyes that really appreciate not being left behind."

Above all, Nelson uses her Facebook page to promote kindness. She shares community resources and created a platform for people to give back.

"People are really taken aback by that kind of selflessness," said Jeff Achey, a supporter of Consciously Kind Creator and a friend of the family. "With that type of positivity, people start to change their opinions of humanity as a whole. It’s a great movement."