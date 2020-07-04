Bucks cardiologist serves as Army doctor, both in combat hospitals and while fighting the coronavirus. He’s a firefighter too.

A chance encounter changed Dr. Jonathan Oline’s life.

While on vacation in Cody, Wyoming, in 2005, the Bucks County cardiologist met some members of the U.S. Army Special Forces staying at the same hotel. They mentioned the Army had a shortage of doctors to treat soldiers wounded in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"They told me how badly they needed doctors overseas with two wars going on," he said.

The idea stuck with him.

He applied for the Army Reserve.

"I have always believed I would be given the opportunity to serve my country in its time of need," he wrote in his application. He was accepted, as are other doctors, dentists, attorneys and chaplains who apply for direct commands into the services.

Following six weeks of military training and on leave from his cardiology practice, the doctor started a six-month tour of duty in a combat hospital in Mosul, Iraq, during the height of U.S. military operations there in 2007-08. He treated American military members, civilians and enemy combatants injured in the war. Since then, he has also served as a flight surgeon in a combat support hospital in Kuwait during another tour of the Middle East a few years ago.

This spring Oline worked on a different front line, when the Army was called to support hospitals overwhelmed with coroanvirus patients. He volunteered for the intensive care unit of John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey. With his expertise in critical care, he knew he could be of use dealing with COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

"It’s a job that needed to be done," he said. "You do all the precautions as properly as you can but you still realize there’s personal risk involved by doing this. You accept that risk to help the other patients."

Oline, who lives in Middletown, is retired from his regular medical practice but has been promoted to colonel in the Army and has won a host of military commendations for his service.

When he’s home, he also volunteers as a firefighter with the Langhorne-Middletown Fire Co. State Rep. Frank Farry, R-142, who is company chief, said that he knew Oline served in some dangerous places overseas before training as a firefighter in 2016. "When you think of the totality of that, it’s pretty impressive," he said.

Oline said service to country is one of the reasons he’s put himself out there like the Special Forces men he met more 15 years ago. "Honor and integrity still meant a lot to them," he said.

While caring for wounded soldiers overseas and working with COVID-19 patients in an American hospital are different situations, he’s found similarities in caring for gravely ill patients, some of whom won’t survive, he said. "I think there’s definitely some comparison," he said. "You have to detach a certain amount from the patients because they’re so, so sick."

But it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your work in helping those in need. "One of the things I always liked as a physician — you get the opportunity to get to know people so they can develop trust," he said.

At JFK hospital, Oline hung a big American flag. The cavalry had arrived.

The Army doctor admits he likes working in situations where he’s under the gun, so to speak.

"I look forward to the challenge of working in emergencies where you need to stay calm," he said. "Even in a very stressful situation, you take pride in contributing ... and helping people."

He didn’t always have those feelings. Growing up in Cheltenham, Oline wanted to be a cabinetmaker. He liked working with his hands. But his dad was a chemist with Rohm & Haas and he was oriented toward math and science.

As a student at LaSalle University, he was on the rowing team with other students who wanted to go into law or medicine. Oline decided he wanted to be a doctor, too. "I knuckled down and studied hard," he said.

He graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1983, where he later received the Outstanding Resident Award, and did fellowships in cardiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Pemberton Township, New Jersey, and in interventional cardiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Now 62, he looks forward to four more years as a reservist. He passed his physical fitness test so the Army upped his enlistment until age 66.

"God’s been good to me," said the father of two grown sons. "I have a good career and a healthy family." Oline said the times have not always been easy, but he never regrets that he enlisted. "I’m Lutheran. I do read the Bible ... There’s a lot to learn from the Old and New Testament."

He takes special pride in his wife’s understanding of his need to volunteer. "She understands it’s something I need to do in life," he said. "She’s accepted that I need to deploy at times ... I couldn’t do it without her support."

Adriana Oline said she misses her husband when he’s gone but is proud that he wants to help others. "I believe he has an eagerness to drop everything and go. It makes him happy and I’m proud of him. He’s a good soul," she said.

The Army Reserve recently awarded Oline the Army Commendation Medal for "successfully supporting the nation during the COVID-19 response."

Oline is taking a break now, but knows the Army may deploy him later this year to help with another medical emergency

" Your greatest reward in life comes from helping other people," he said.