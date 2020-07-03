Are your July 4th festivities missing a little something this year? While parades and fireworks may be canceled, one thing you can always count on is the love and adoration of a rescue pet. So why not stick close to home and fire up the grill (but hold the fireworks) while welcoming a new addition to the family.

Alana isn’t very independent, but she’d love to celebrate Independence Day with you. Sweet and gentle, Alana loves to stick close to her favorite humans. This pretty tabby girl was found as a stray and taken into foster care with Northeast Animal Rescue, where she is loving life as an indoor kitty.

Alana is mellow and calm, and is always ready to snuggle up with her foster mom for a catnap. She also enjoys the company of her feline foster friends and can often be found snoozing next to her kitty pals. Alana can be insecure in new environments but with a little time and love she will become a wonderful companion.

Alana gets along well with other cats and is good with older children; she hasn’t been introduced to dogs. Three-year-old Alana is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines and tested negative for the feline leukemia and immunodeficiency viruses. For more information about Alana, or to fill out an adoption application, visit nar.rescuegroups.org.

Good things come in small packages, and petite pup Kylee is no exception. The 1-year-old Shepherd-mix weighs in at under 40 pounds, and while Kylee’s not quite pocket-sized, she’s perfectly proportioned for snuggling on the couch.

Since Kylee is a shy gal, she might need some time to feel comfortable enough for cuddles, but once you gain her trust, you’ll have a best friend for life. While Kylee takes time to warm up to new people, she just loves other dogs and even gets along with cats.

Kylee comes out of her shell when she plays with her dog friends, so her new home should include a playful, confident canine companion. A quiet, adult-home with patient and experienced owners is a must for Kylee. In addition to being seriously cute, Kylee is also quite smart. She is house- and crate-trained, knows several commands and loves to learn new tricks.

Kylee is under the care of Tiny Miracles Rescue in Chalfont and is spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. For more information or to submit an adoption application, visit www.tinymiraclesrescue.org.