A new deli, Not Just Subs, opened on Thursday in Lumberton. It is located at 579 Main Street, the site of the old Lumberton Deli.

LUMBERTON — For about two weeks now, township residents have been walking over and asking about the new business at 579 Main Street.

Others have been driving by, beeping their horns and shouting, "Hey!"

The people of Lumberton have been waiting years for this day, according to resident Ashley Clark.

A new deli, Not Just Subs, is open for business at the old Lumberton Deli location.

The deli opened Thursday, just in time for July 4 weekend. It will serve subs, but Not Just Subs.

Kitchen Manager Christina Salvatore said the deli will offer all kinds of specials, with at least one available on a daily basis. The specials will include Thai food, jambalaya and po boy sandwiches, among several other options not normally found at a traditional deli.

"We want to attract people who will say, ‘Not Just Subs?’" said Thanaporn Armour, the owner of the new deli. "The name will attract people to come in."

It’s a wacky idea, and Salvatore is confident it will work because "everything will be homemade," she said.

The manager and cook has 25 years of experience as a chef, making Mediterranean food, Italian food and several other culturally specific cuisines. She plans on applying all of her experience to the Not Just Subs menu.

"We can create just about any menu," she said.

But according to Clark, the deli’s third employee, Lumberton residents would be fine with just subs, and maybe coffee too.

Residents have not had a hometown deli since the Lumberton Deli left town about a decade ago.

The closest thing is a Wawa on Route 38, but that doesn’t really compare.

"Lumberton people really love home businesses," Clark said. "The people that live down Main Street are really excited about having another business right here."

The spot has been empty since the Lumberton Deli closed.

Armour bought the space about seven or eight years ago, but she never cultivated it into a business before. The owner was too busy with her other restaurant, Thana Thai Cuisine in Hopewell Township, Mercer County, which closed last year.

After it closed, the South Brunswick Township, Middlesex County resident decided to make something of her Lumberton space, she said.

She started replacing all the interior structures, like the counter tops, about six months ago.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic did not affect Armour’s timeline for opening. Her goal was always to open by July 4 weekend.

"We’re very excited," Armour said. "It’s good timing."

The owner and her employees still have to wear masks and enforce social distancing policies. But there is no seating inside the deli, so it will only be doing take-out, meaning it doesn’t have to be worry about being forced to close.

Not Just Subs will focus on breakfast and lunch at first. But Armour and Salvatore eventually want to add catering, particularly for corporate events, to the deli’s offerings as well.

"I see this becoming a very stable deli that’s also going to do prepared food and catering," said Salvatore.