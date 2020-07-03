Although the Fourth of July isn’t until Saturday, officials say folks tend to set off the most fireworks during the two weeks leading up to and the two weeks following the Fourth.

If your dinner or late night movie has been interrupted by a few "booms" in your neighborhood over the past few weeks, you’re not alone.

And get the most injuries.

Dr. Jenny Ziembicki, medical director of UPMC Mercy Burn Center, said during those two weeks leading up to and two weeks following the Fourth, UPMC sees 50 to 80 percent of all its firework-related injuries.

"Every year we see devastating burn injuries that really are 100 percent preventable from the use of fireworks," Ziembicki said.

Most firework injuries result in third-degree burns. "Even sparklers because they burn at such a high temperature," she said.

Amputation, loss of vision, facial fractures and hand injuries are some of the most common firework-related injuries Ziembicki sees during this time.

According to the 2018 Fireworks Annual report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Committee, fireworks were involved in around 9,100 injuries during the 2018 calendar year.

In 2018, 62 percent of the total fire-work related injuries took place during the four week period before and after the Fourth — from June 22 to July 22.

Around 36 percent of injuries involved children under 15, the report said.

David Piuri, Monaca police chief and president of the Beaver Valley Fraternal Order of Police, cautioned residents to keep fireworks away from children entirely and to be mindful of their surroundings.

"First of all, be careful," Piuri said. "Be respectful of your neighbors. Make sure you have enough distance between houses."

Carrie Banker, of Rochester, said her neighbors have been setting off their own fireworks every weekend since early June.

"I’m not sure if it’s because everything is closed and canceled this year, but I’ve definitely noticed a little more action than in the past here," Banker said. "People are eager to celebrate and have fun, because this year has been so hard on a lot of us."

Piuri said he hasn’t seen an abnormally large number of complaints this year, and Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca said the same thing.

"We haven’t been getting a whole lot of complaints about fireworks," DeLuca said. "What I’m recommending to residents is to follow all the safety precautions you can, and be mindful of your fellow residents."

There is no need to shoot off fireworks late at night before and after the Fourth, officials say, as it’s disruptive to neighbors.

"Past 10 or 11 o’clock, you should shut off fireworks," DeLuca said. "And once the Fourth of July is over, be mindful and don’t keep lighting off fireworks."

Piuri said several years ago when fireworks were illegal in the state, officers would drive around confiscating fireworks on the Fourth of July. Now, the laws have changed.

The public has been able to purchase and set-off fireworks in Pennsylvania since 2017, when House Bill 542 replaced the Fireworks Act of 1939.

Those 18 years and older are allowed to purchase consumer-grade fireworks, such as Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material, according to the state police.

Display fireworks, including salutes that contain more than 130 milligrams of explosive materials and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, are only to be used by permitted professionals.

Misuse of fireworks could result in a criminal charge.

"There could be a plethora of things that could be charged," DeLuca said, noting that if using fireworks damages someone’s property, that individual could be charged.

"Let’s say someone shoots a bottle rocket off and it hits someone’s swimming pool cover and burns a hole in it: They could be charged with criminal mischief," DeLuca said.

Both DeLuca and Piuri urge the public to visit the state’s website to take the appropriate precautions.

"You shouldn’t be drinking alcohol and lighting off explosives — it’s a bad mix," Piuri said. "Keep them away from kids. Be respectful of people’s property. And remember that people have animals, and they don’t like fireworks."

While fireworks are a celebratory tradition for many, pets are often distressed by the sound.

The national Humane Society suggests ways to keep your pet calm during thunderstorms and fireworks.

1. Create a safe space for your pet: Notice if your pet goes to a certain area of the house when they are afraid, and give them access to that place when loud noises take place. While in that space, give your pet treats so they associate positive feelings with that space.

2. Keep pets away from fireworks by keeping them indoors and preferably with a TV turned on to soften the sound.

3. Distract your pet by playing fetch or another game, and reward your pet with praise and treats.

4. Do not punish your pet for being afraid, as punishment will increase the fear.

5. Ask a veterinarian about medications to alleviate your pet’s anxiety.

While setting off fireworks, if anyone is significantly injured, Ziembicki said to call 911. For smaller injuries, she recommends putting a cool, but not cold, compress on the burn and covering it with a clean dressing.

"These injuries can be prevented if we as adults act as role models for our younger children," Ziembicki said. "There are no fireworks we would consider safe. Even though some are legal, we would encourage you to not set off any fireworks."