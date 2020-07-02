With the well-being of the entire community in mind and after much deliberation, the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce board decided Wednesday to cancel the 53rd annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11.

The event normally hosts numerous vendors, entertainers and community groups and attracts hundreds of visitors to the downtown area. In addition to current COVID-19 health concerns, safety precautions are normally taken by closing both Baltimore and Carlisle streets, but permission has not been received from PennDOT this year, according to a news release from the chamber.

Several chamber businesses still intend to offer special sales July 10 and 11, including ELM Shoes, ELM Department Store and the shop.

Grace United Church of Christ, located at 128 E. Baltimore St, will be holding a yard sale and a grab-and-go lunch in the church social hall and on the parking lot on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to our community and vendors,” said Valerie Meyers, interim executive director of the chamber. “But, we will continue to work hard and think creatively to bring events to Greencastle in the midst of navigating current restrictions and challenges.”