LOWER MAKEFIELD — Work near the Scudder Falls bridge will close Woodside Road between the Delaware Canal and River Road from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7 to 10, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced Monday.

Motorists should use Mt. Eyre Road and Afton Avenue as a detour to River and Taylorsville roads.

The travel restriction could be implemented on a day-to-day basis for up to two weeks to allow for work associated with the Scudder Falls Bridge replacement project.

During the closure, crews will work on a planned wetlands-mitigation area.

Other work could include an entry-exit apron for the Pennsylvania access ramp to the new bridge’s shared-use walkway.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach destinations and reduce speeds when traveling through project work areas.